Jonathan India is finally proving KC Royals didn’t lose Brady Singer trade

After a very hot start to the season for the KC Royals, it’s felt like it’s been a while since Jonathan India was giving the team the bang for their buck they were hoping for, especially since they paid a pretty penny to get the former NL Rookie of the Year to Kauffman Stadium.

Even when the rest of the Kansas City offense showed signs of breaking out of its early-season slump, India looked like he was having problems adjusting . That shouldn't be entirely shocking though, considering he no longer plays his home games in the bandbox that is Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Jonathan India is starting to look like the steal the KC Royals hoped for

After returning from injury and getting a reset, the good news is that one of the key acquisitions for the KC Royals is finally starting to pay off. And in the process, Kansas City is beginning to look like they won the Jonathan India for Brady Singer swap.

India’s overall numbers still don’t look great. For the season he’s got a .220/.331/.297/.628 slashline. But there are definite signs that things are starting to turn around and the infielder is looking more like the guy the Royals coveted.

Over his last eight games, India is hitting .323 and has an on base percentage over .400. His slugging is starting to tick up as well, including hitting his first home run of the season in Sunday’s offensive explosion, where the Royals hit a club record seven homers against the Baltimore Orioles.

Put side by side, Reds fans might still argue that they won the trade, considering that Singer (4-2, 3.66 ERA) is off to an excellent start to the year, including a statement-making win his Reds debut. However, for the Royals, it’s all about need. With a rotation that is still among the best in baseball, Kansas City needs hitters.

If India can show this is a real turnaround and not just a hot little run, similar to how he started the season, the KC Royals will be pretty happy with how everything turned out.