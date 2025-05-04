Maikel Garcia's quest for All-Star glory remains strong after latest KC Royals win

Numerous Kansas City Royals players had high expectations placed on them entering the 2025 season, following a miraculous 2024 campaign that broke a lengthy postseason drought.

One of these names was Maikel Garcia, who after a respectable 101 wRC+ in his debut cameo back in 2022 failed to build on that with an 83 wRC+ in his first full season in 2023, followed by just a 69 wRC+ season in 2024.

While certain underlying metrics point to Garcia being better than a 69 wRC+ player, the leap that he's taken in the early stages of the 2025 campaign far surpasses initial expectations, as he's been one of the more pleasant surprises on this Royals roster so far.

But Garcia has not only exceeded Kansas City's expectations, his strong start has also put the entirety of MLB on notice, as he's not only been one of the best Royals players, he's been amongst the best third baseman in baseball.

Maikel Garcia further strengthened his 2025 All-Star case

These surging Royals have plenty of names worthy of receiving All-Star consideration in 2025. However, other than their face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr., Garcia may very well have the strongest case to make out of anyone on the team to head to Atlanta in July for this year's midsummer classic.

Garcia entered Sunday's game amongst the MLB's best primary third baseman in numerous statistical categories. His .307 AVG, .809 OPS and 130 wRC+ all placed him second in the league, only trailing Boston's Alex Bregman, while his K-rate and wOBA ranked within the top five.

Then there's the aspects of his game beyond his sizzling offense, as he's been his usual strong source of speed that Royals fans have come to know and love, and has held his own on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Garcia, who swiped 37 bags in 2024, already has seven to his name this season, which placed him only behind José Ramírez amongst big league first baseman. Then on defense, he's held his own at the hot corner to an above average degree with two OAA.

Then came Sunday's game in Baltimore, where Garcia seemingly took things to a whole new level.

Amongst his many strengths he's put on display this season, his power might be the only knock against him when stacking him up against other AL third baseman. But as the Royals' power bats finally came alive to hit a franchise-record seven homers Sunday afternoon, so to did Garcia's, as he supplied two of them.

There he goes again! 💥 pic.twitter.com/b7YClJurTY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 4, 2025

A multi-homer game to match your season total is a good way to address any shortcomings and also works to quell any doubts around your game to further strengthen your case to be an All-Star.

Garcia is now slashing .319/.379/.496 on the season. Should he keep up this pace, then there's no reason to believe that those aren't All-Star-caliber numbers.

So don't be shocked when the All-Star voting process opens and the AL roster announcements get closer to being announced if Garcia is firmly in the mix at third.