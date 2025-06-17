Why it's still too early to classify the KC Royals as trade deadline sellers

After getting swept in back-to-back series last week to both the New York Yankees and the Athletics, the mood around the Kansas City Royals is understandably negative.

And with the trade deadline at the end of next month, and the market already heating up, the Royals will have to decide how they'll approach things before July 31.

At 34-38 as a result of quite the slip in form in recent weeks, it wouldn't be crazy for Royals fans to have their doubts on whether this team is still a legitimate contender.

That being said, there's multiple reasons to still have hope, regardless of how bleak things might look at the moment.

There's still time for the KC Royals to pull themselves out of this slump

When looking at the most glaringly obvious reason why the Royals shouldn't be sellers at this deadline, it's how strong they are on the mound.

The Royals head into Tuesday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers with a starting rotation that ranks 5th in baseball in ERA at 3.40, as well as top 10 in FIP (10th at 3.77), WHIP (T-7th at 1.19) and BAA (T-8th at .231).

Kris Bubic is leading the charge with a Cy Young-worthy 1.92 ERA campaign. Seth Lugo is crafting another low-3.00 ERA season - somewhat similar to the one that saw him walk home with AL Cy Young runner-up recognition in 2024. Michael Wacha continues to be a veteran rock in the rotation, as he's putting together his fourth consecutive sub-3.50 ERA season. Then there's the breakout sensation in Noah Cameron who in his first taste of the big leagues is sporting a sub-2.00 ERA alongside Bubic and could receive some unexpected All-Star recognition next month.

Then there's the bullpen, which may not be as strong as the starting staff still ranks ninth in MLB in ERA.

Carlos Estévez and his American League leading 19 saves is still more than adequately holding down the fort at the back end. His prime partner in crime, Lucas Erceg, is sporting a 1.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and .195 BAA. Then there's the band of unexpected middle relief heroes in Steven Cruz, Daniel Lynch IV and Taylor Clarke who for the most part have looked more than up to the task of complementing the anchoring duo of Estévez and Erceg. And at some point Hunter Harvey will make his return to this ‘pen to assume his high leverage role.

Moving beyond the mound and into the batter's box, there's no statistical breakdown needed to discuss just how inefficient this offense has been as a whole.

However, that's not to say there hasn't been any bright spots.

Maikel Garcia has made-up for the lack of production from Salvador Perez to ensure the Royals still have at least a big three in the heart of the order to build off of. Through 70 games he's hitting .309 with an .846 OPS and 136 wRC+.

Vinnie Pasqunatino has turned his season around after a 49 wRC+ opening month, posting a 136 wRC+ in May and then improving on that even further in June with a 167 wRC+. The long-awaited break out of the Pasquatch looks like it's finally here.

And while it may be difficult to assume that Salvador Perez will get any better in the second-half, there are two other key fixtures of this lineup that certainly still have hope to turn things around in 2025.

Bobby Witt Jr. started the season on a 136 wRC+ pace through the first month, but it's since fallen to a 104 mark in May and a current 94 clip in June. That being said this is a generational talent we're talking about. It's not as if he just forgot how to hit, he simply seems to be in a mild rut and has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt to think that he'll climb out of that.

Then, there's the leadoff man and Jonathan India, who after making a potentially permanent position change back to his natural second base role, has taken strides to look a lot more comfortable at the plate. This is evident by the jump from a 71 wRC+ in March and April and 97 wRC+ in May to a 112 wRC+ so far in June.

They seem to have a strong core to build off of, so now it's just a matter of what the front office can do to complement this core and address this lineup's overall weaknesses, such as their power (last in MLB in HR) and inability to walk (last in MLB in BB%).

Then there's the time factor. As while we might be in the season where things seem more advanced, with trade deadline talk heating up and All-Star voting in full swing. But at the end of the day, the Royals' season is only 72 games old. That means there's still 90 games - or in other words over half of the season - still left to turn things around.

Nick Kappel, the Royals’ Director of Media Relations, pointed it out on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of Saturday's contest with the Athletics that multiple teams had made the playoffs in 2024 with a .500 record or worse after 70 games.

He outlined out three and in total there were four teams that held this mark after 70 games, the San Diego Padres (35-35), Detroit Tigers (34-36), Houston Astros (32-38) and New York Mets (33-37).

Now, the Royals would go on to lose their next two games after Kappel's statement. And obviously that 2024 then and this is now and every team and situation is unique. But knowing that 1/3 of the postseason field a year ago was not defined by a poor 70-game start proves that conclusions can't always be made in the early-to-mid stages of June.

All that to say, at 34-38 the narrative could shift quickly, especially if the Royals have another 0-6 week like they did last week this time around, but for the time being they're just three games out of a Wild Card spot.

And looking ahead of them in the race, there’s plenty of teams with their own issues that the Royals could capitalize on.

For starters, there's two other ice-cold AL Central teams in front of them in Minnesota and Cleveland. The Boston Red Sox just subtracted one of MLB's best hitters from their roster. The Texas Rangers have had their own offensive struggles in 2025, and the Royals control their own destiny against them this week. And the likes of the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels haven't necessarily earned the benefit of the doubt in recent years to warrant thinking that there more then the near .500 records they hold now.

There's still plenty of baseball to be played, plenty of vulnerabilities throughout the American League postseason field and plenty of positives on this Royals roster to throw in the towel quite yet.

So have patience Royals fans, there still could be a light at the end of the tunnel.