Even with Jac Caglianone aboard, KC Royals must keep searching for big outfield bat

Those who confidently proclaimed Jac Caglianone would save the Kansas City Royals from themselves have, at least for the time being, been proven wrong. After the Athletics clinched the series victory with a shutout win on Saturday afternoon over the maddeningly weak-hitting Royals, Kansas City was 3-8, and Caglianone just 9-for-43 (.209) in 11 games since the club thrilled its fans by calling its No.1 prospect up to the majors.

The Royals' most recent swoon is not, of course, Caglianone's fault. That they've lost 12 of their last 17 games, dropped below .500 at 34-38, and lead only Chicago in the suddenly competitive American League Central is all attributable to a total team effort.

Caglianone will turn himself around. He'll find his way against big league pitching and blossom into the hitter everyone knows he can be. He's simply too good not to break out soon. But in the meantime and even afterward, the Royals must face facts — one player's bat isn't the medicine that will cure this team's offensive ills. The search for a highly productive outfield bat, a quest that started during the offseason but remained glaringly unfulfilled as the Royals prepared for Sunday's finale of their ninth series loss of their last 11, must not end.

The KC Royals have to continue efforts to land a strong outfield bat

Why general manager J.J. Picollo hasn't yet secured the services of a major league-tested impressive and productive hitter remains unknown. He made no secret of his desire for such a player during the offseason, and there's little, if any, question that he's still on the hunt. Perhaps he hasn't found exactly what he's looking for; perhaps the asking prices for what he wants have been too high.

Whatever the reason or reasons might be, Picollo simply can't give up. The stakes are too high — without more punch, a spot in the AL postseason picture probably isn't obtainable. No specific stats need be cited here for the indisputable proposition that these Royals constitute one of the most offensively-challenged teams in the majors.

And the solution, if there is one, must come in the outfield. Salvador Perez is hurting at the plate, but won't be replaced ... at least not this season. Set and immovable are Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, the resurgent Maikel Garcia at third, and Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop. Jonathan India, the leadoff hope acquired from Cincinnati in November's Brady Singer trade, will likely stay at second, and out of the outfield, until Michael Massey returns from the injured list.

That leaves the outfield as the place to insert new Royal blood, with left field being the most likely spot with Kyle Isbel and Caglianone holding down center and right, respectively. Yes, Drew Waters has been serviceable in the outfield and has played left 29 times, but KC needs more than his one homer, 13 RBI, and .262/.298/.349 line are providing. With no home runs and four RBI in 38 games, Mark Canha isn't the answer.

And although Nick Loftin's been deployed in left in 10 of his 14 games and is hitting a serviceable .268, he probably won't produce what manager Matt Quatraro really needs.

Picollo, then, simply can't stand pat. Plenty of outfielders will be available between today and the July 31 trade deadline, and Picollo must strike a deal. At this point, the Royals can no longer wait for a perfect fit — they need to find someone who can add more spark to a Kansas City offense so badly in need of ignition. It might require sacrificing a bit of the organization's enviable catching depth, or even a stellar pitcher, but it must be done.