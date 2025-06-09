Could this KC Royals rookie sensation receive All-Star consideration?

The KC Royals' season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far. It’s had highs, like long winning streaks, and lows, like interminable offensive struggles, Cole Ragans getting injured, and ... well, Cole Ragans' iffy return.

Count Noah Cameron and what he’s doing so far for Kansas City is a definite high. Could he get the ultimate mid-season honor because of it?

Cameron’s story is interesting for no other reason than the circumstances of his MLB debut, in which he dominated, then was immediately sent back down. Of course, no one in the Royals thought he would be back in Omaha for long. And now that he’s back, it appears he’s here to stay.

Noah Cameron’s record-setting career start puts him on a fast track to KC Royals' All-Star consideration

The rookie pitcher has been so good that there should be buzz among the fan base that he could make the All-Star Game for the KC Royals if this keeps up, especially as he ranks among the greats. The biggest question is whether he’s getting enough playing time to make the squad.

His performance so far has been Cy Young candidacy worthy, though he certainly won’t qualify for that (or win it with Tarik Skubal still out there). His first four starts were so good that he’s hit historic marks.

Boasting a 2-1 record with a 0.85 earned run average in four starts, Cameron hasn’t allowed more than one run in any of his four starts. He has lasted at least 6 1/3 innings in each of them, too. Only one other Major League pitcher has accomplished that in the modern era. Or really, most eras. It’s been done just once before this season since 1893.

So, will Cameron get All-Star recognition? That primarily hinges on how the KC Royals decide to handle the rotation now that Ragans is back.

Will they go to a six-man rotation? Or will Michael Lorenzen get moved to the pen? He’s been struggling badly of late. If KC decides to do a six-man rotation, it doesn’t seem like Cameron will get enough starts to make his case.

The nice thing here is that the American League manager will have the final say. It’s possible that the KC Royals rookie could continue to pitch well enough that he can’t be ignored by Aaron Boone, and has to be added to the roster when the All-Star Game rolls around.