KC Royals hit a new low at the plate sparking desperately needed clubhouse action

Another day, another frustrating offensive performance that led to a Kansas City Royals loss. This now makes it five straight games that the boys in blue have dropped marking their largest losing streak since a six-game skid from April 14-19.

And in that span the offense has just been absolutely dreadful, with a four run “outburst” on Friday night serving as their best performance at the plate. The 4-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon also marks the second time in three days that the Royals have been shutout.

This series against the Athletics has felt different though, as apart from a three-run ninth inning on Friday they've looked completely lost at the plate, more so than they usually do.

Obviously that different feeling and simultaneously dire sentiment to have something change is being felt in the clubhouse, as the players have taken the onus on themselves to address what needs to change in order to curb this freefall.

Bobby Witt Jr. calls players only meeting after latest KC Royals loss

After Saturday’s putrid four-hit showing, the Kansas City Royals reportedly closed the doors to the clubhouse and worked to hash out what needs to change to get things back on track.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that even 20 minutes after the final out media was still unable to access the home locker room.

Once they were able to get in however it was revealed that the players view now as the time to change the narrative and work to turn a corner to put this awful stretch behind them.

“We have to figure something out. We have to change something. So the time is now,” Bobby Witt Jr. told Rogers.

Witt’s comments come just days after fellow lineup-mate Vinnie Pasquantino stated that the Royals have a real issue when it comes to driving in runs with runners in scoring position.

And whether it's runners in scoring position or something more than that, the bottom line is the Royals simply can't muster anything to create runs.

They entered Saturday's loss already sitting 28th in MLB in runs scored at 235, which for context only put them above perennial losing franchises in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

This could be a product of several different things combined. They ranked dead last in baseball in home runs at 46, as well as last in walk rate at just 6.5%. They also sat tied for 25th in OBP at .304 and 27th in SLG at .369, resulting in a 26th overall OPS at .673.

The Royals also found themselves in the bottom 10 in hard hit rate (10th) and in the top five of soft contact rate (4th).

Whether or not Saturday's meeting will light a fire under this lineup to take matters into their own hands and climb their way out of this hole they've created for themselves remains to be seen.

However, as Witt clearly pointed out, something does indeed have to change and the time is in fact now if the Royals don't want to squander a prime year of their competitive window.