2 reasons to believe KC Royals should be buyers, 2 reasons they should be sellers

With less than two months until the MLB trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals find themselves in an unenviable spot—firmly in the middle of the league, without a clear path as buyers or sellers. Historically, the Royals haven’t waited until the final days to make their moves, either. Last year’s acquisition of reliever Hunter Harvey came well ahead of the deadline, and they dealt reliever Aroldis Chapman even earlier the year before. In other words, don’t assume trade activity is weeks away—moves could already be in motion as you read this.

So, get into the Royals' shoes for a moment: is this team one that should sell some select pieces at the trade deadline? Or is this 2025 squad worth trading away assets for immediate help? There are reasons to support both sides.

KC Royals should be buyers because.... of key impending free agents

When fans reflect on the Royals’ 30-win jump from 2023 to 2024, one question stands out: what changed? While internal improvements, coaching shifts, and front office tweaks played a role, the most undeniable difference was the influx of talent through free agency. That upgraded roster turned potential into production and set the tone for a new era in Kansas City.

Not every free-agent acquisition has been a success. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe, utilitymen Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier, and relievers Will Smith and Chris Stratton all ended up as net negatives for Kansas City when judged by box score production. On the flip side, pitchers Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo made an immediate impact and helped stabilize the roster. But one consequence of building through free agency is that a player’s time with the club often comes with a shorter clock. Wacha signed an extension this past offseason, but several other key contributors could be gone after the 2025 campaign.

If fans glance at the Royals’ potential free agent class, there aren’t many impact names. Outfielder Mark Canha is a solid bench bat, but players like him are relatively easy to replace. Utilityman Cavan Biggio is already off the 26-man roster, and while Harvey started the season strong, his overall impact has been minimal due to injury. The real intrigue lies with the two pitchers who could hit the open market—and they could significantly shape Kansas City's approach at the deadline and beyond.

Lugo holds all the cards this offseason with a $15 million player option for 2026. While the AL Cy Young runner-up hasn’t matched his 2024 dominance, he remains a steady, reliable arm—something that still commands value in the open market. At 35-years-old, Lugo could easily opt out in search of one final multi-year deal. Royals fans should brace for the likelihood that this is his last season in Kansas City. Fellow veteran Michael Lorenzen also has a decision looming, with a $12 million mutual option for 2026. Given his up-and-down performance in 2025, it’s fair to wonder if either side will want to run it back next year.

Lugo may be the biggest trade chip, but the $13 million club option tied to catcher Salvador Perez looms just as large. The veteran remains this team’s emotional leader and captain, but his declining performance in 2025 is becoming harder to overlook. With younger bats emerging at first base and designated hitter, the 35-year-old Perez is beginning to look increasingly out of place as an everyday option both in the lineup and behind the plate.

KC Royals should be sellers because.... of key impending free agents

This goes hand-in-hand with Kansas City buying because of their possible free agents. Most in-season trade candidates are on expiring contracts—like Paul DeJong was last year—and typically cost less in trade capital. For a team that’s falling out of contention, there’s little reason to hang onto a player who likely won’t return the following season. It’s better to get something rather than nothing.

The Royals may not have elite trade chips, but veterans like Lugo or Lorenzen would still draw interest. While Kansas City isn't in rebuild mode, they’d likely be selective in any return package—seeking talent that can contribute soon rather than long-term projects. That approach isn’t wrong, but it could make finding the right trade partner more difficult than it is for typical deadline sellers.

It all hinges on how Kansas City views the rest of its season—and whether viable in-house replacements exist. Rookie Noah Cameron has been stellar, but the healthy depth behind him is limited, with Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh still sidelined. It would likely take a midseason collapse for the Royals to shift into seller mode, but the return of key arms could make parting with Lugo or Lorenzen more palatable.

KC Royals should be buyers because.... the pitching is just that good

Even fans of recent Royals teams can recall the dark days of the club’s pitching staff—enduring 20-plus starts from the likes of Jordan Lyles, Glenn Sparkman, or Jason Hammel. But this 2025 rotation is a completely different story. Through 63 games, Kansas City’s starters have compiled a 3.21 ERA, the fourth-best mark in all of baseball. Left-handers Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron have been revelations, outperforming expectations, while Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha continue to provide consistently above-average production.

But that sounds similar to what the 2024 squad did. The difference between this year and last is that Kansas City has an elite bullpen from the word go.

Kansas City’s early-season bullpen struggles in 2024 feel like a distant memory now. Through 63 games, the Royals' relief corps boasts a 3.27 ERA— tied for fifth-best in MLB. Carlos Estévez has delivered exactly what the front office hoped for when signing him, locking down 18 saves and anchoring a bullpen that’s been lights out when taking a lead into the late innings. The group was especially critical in Monday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings after Lorenzen’s second straight rough outing.

All in all, Kansas City’s pitching staff holds a 3.23 ERA this season—fourth-best in MLB and on pace to eclipse the best mark in franchise history. That record currently belongs to the 1976 Royals, who posted a 3.21 ERA nearly 50 years ago. That team paired elite pitching with a strong offense and pushed the Yankees to six games in the ALCS. The 2025 Royals, by contrast, have struggled mightily to score runs, and that inconsistency at the plate continues to overshadow one of the best pitching staffs Kansas City has ever assembled.

Kansas City has scored four runs or fewer in 50 of its 63 games this season—a brutal mark that ranks second-worst in MLB, trailing only the struggling Colorado Rockies. This lack of run support is wasting some truly remarkable pitching performances, and that’s a shame. The lineup isn’t just underperforming—it’s actively holding back a team with postseason-caliber arms.

The good news for Kansas City is they aren’t a team with holes at every turn heading into the trade deadline. They don’t need to scour the market for a mid-rotation starter, a closer, and a bat. They just need the latter. That focus should give the front office a chance to be aggressive—but whether they will is another question. If the Royals truly believe in the strength of this pitching staff, then upgrading the lineup with one or two bats could be the key to making this special rotation matter down the stretch.

KC Royals should be sellers because.... a postseason spot runs through the Central

For the truly elite clubs, this wouldn’t matter, but the divisional schedule hasn’t been kind to Kansas City. If the MLB playoffs started June 6, three of the AL Central’s five teams would be in, and the Royals wouldn’t be one of them. A 12–12 record against divisional opponents sounds respectable, but losing records to both the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are hard to overlook. A third of those 12 wins came against the White Sox, and four more came in a seven games so far against the Minnesota Twins.

All that to say—Kansas City doesn’t have the luxury this year of padding their record against multiple bottom-dwellers in the division. The NL East can say that, with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals well out of the playoff picture. The AL West might, too, as the Athletics and Angels are free-falling after encouraging starts. More teams will join the sellers' column as the losses pile up in June and July. But if Kansas City overthinks their in-division matchups or fails to capitalize, there’s a plausible route where they talk themselves into being sellers.

Is it likely? No, absolutely not. But when most of the AL Central is still in the playoff picture, the road ahead becomes tougher than expected. The Tigers lead MLB in wins for a reason, and the division is theirs to lose right now. Meanwhile, the Twins and Guardians are grinding out wins week after week. According to FanGraphs, all three of those teams have at least a 43% chance of making the postseason. The Royals sit close behind with a 40.8% shot—but their remaining schedule isn’t doing them any favors.