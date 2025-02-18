Top 10 KC Royals prospects to watch during spring training

The Kansas City Royals have officially settled into Surprise, Arizona, with spring training in full swing. While fans can’t watch every pitch or at-bat, the sight of the boys in blue gearing up for the season — along with the occasional social media clip — is more than enough to fuel excitement for what’s ahead.

One of the biggest spring training storylines each year is which top prospects get the call to big-league camp. No matter the team’s outlook, seeing young talent on the rise always brings intrigue. Right now, ten of Baseball America's top 30 Royals prospects are part of Kansas City’s 63-man spring training roster, most as non-roster invitees.

Here are ten prospects Royals fans need to keep tabs on this spring.

Jac Caglianone, 1B

The near-consensus top prospect in the Royals system, Jac Caglianone boasts the highest upside of any player in Kansas City's pipeline. The lefty slugger’s raw power was among the best in the 2024 MLB Draft class, and he put it on display at High-A Quad Cities and the Arizona Fall League (AFL). While his hit tool is often questioned, it may be better than expected, and spring training will give him the opportunity to prove it.

Blake Mitchell, C

Prep catchers are always a gamble, but so far, Blake Mitchell has justified his eighth-overall selection in 2023. He slashed .238/.376/.439 with 18 home runs and 25 stolen bases for Low-A Columbia before earning a late-season promotion to Quad Cities. Mitchell has immense upside, and while he’s likely headed back to High-A to start 2025, his plus power and polished plate approach make him a must-watch in spring training.

Carter Jensen, C

A Park Hill graduate, Carter Jensen nearly pulled off a 20/20 season in 2024 and represented Kansas City in the AFL alongside Caglianone. He needs to start 2025 in Double-A, but the Royals have to like his progress both at the plate and behind it. While Jensen and Mitchell could soon be battling for Kansas City’s future catching job, fans shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves just yet.

Ben Kudrna, RHP

A Shawnee Mission, Kansas native, Ben Kudrna is MLB Pipeline’s top Royals pitching prospect. He represented Kansas City in the 2024 Futures Game, splitting the season between High-A and Double-A. Kudrna projects as a mid-rotation arm, but his command will dictate his ceiling. The organization loves his upside, but expect him to start 2025 back in Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Gavin Cross, OF

The ninth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Gavin Cross has had an up-and-down pro career so far. But in 2024, he got back on track in Double-A, finishing as an above-average hitter while swiping 30 bases for Northwest Arkansas. Cross’s power could play up in Arizona, and with Kansas City’s outfield depth still in flux, a strong season in Triple-A Omaha could push him into the Royals’ right field conversation.

Noah Cameron, LHP

A local product, Noah Cameron is very close to an MLB debut. He doesn’t overwhelm hitters with velocity, but his fastball deception, plus curveball, and solid changeup make him a viable starting option. While he likely won’t break camp with the Royals, his spring performance could determine his place on the organizational depth chart. His real challenge? Replicating his 2024 Triple-A success.

Steven Zobac, RHP

The best Royals pitching prospect you haven’t heard of, Steven Zobac dominated in 2024, splitting time between High-A and Double-A with little drop-off. The former two-way player thrives by pounding the zone, limiting home runs, and attacking hitters with his fastball-slider mix. This spring, keep an eye on whether his changeup has improved or if he’s bringing back his splitter to round out his arsenal.

Chandler Champlain, RHP

Acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, Chandler Champlain is still working his way through the Royals system. While he struggled after a promotion to Triple-A Omaha, early-season success in Double-A and a solid spring could turn things around. A move to the bullpen may be in his future, but for now, the Royals appear committed to keeping him as a starter. Spring training will offer insight into how his arsenal plays against MLB talent and whether he’s fully healthy.

Javier Vaz, UTL

A do-it-all utility player from Vanderbilt, Javier Vaz is an underrated prospect with a real chance to debut in 2025. In Double-A, he walked more than he struck out, serving as a contact-first leadoff hitter for Northwest Arkansas. His elite plate discipline (4.1% swinging strike rate) makes him a tough out, and his defensive versatility and above-average speed add value. He may not have the highest ceiling, but his intangibles and skill set make him a strong utility candidate.

John Rave, OF

If Kansas City’s outfield wasn’t in flux, John Rave wouldn’t be as notable of a prospect to watch this spring. But given the team’s lack of proven options, he’s very much in the mix. The Illinois State product spent all of 2024 in Triple-A Omaha, slashing .259/.346/.470 with 21 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 131 games. His glove in center and left field is stellar, making him an intriguing Kyle Isbel replacement if needed. The real question? Was his 2024 power surge legit, or just a fluke? There’s a logjam of AAAA outfielders on the Royals' 40-man roster, so Rave will need a standout spring to carve out a real opportunity.