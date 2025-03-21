The Jac Caglianone problem the Royals must solve immediately

When the Kansas City Royals selected Jac Caglianone with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, they knew they were getting a legitimate first baseman with superstar potential. What they might not have expected, however, was just how quickly he would force their hand.

Caglianone broke out like a man possessed in his first spring training, putting on an offensive clinic that had not just Royals fans buzzing, but the entire league taking notice. In just 17 at-bats, he mashed three home runs, drove in seven runs, and posted a ridiculous .529/.636/1.235 slash line. His combination of raw power, plate discipline, and overpowering presence in the batter’s box made it clear — this was a major-league-ready bat.

Still, as the Royals continued to finalize their Opening Day roster, there was no space available for Caglianone’s name.

The decision wasn’t an indictment of his ability. If anything, Caglianone’s breakout presented a welcome, albeit complicated, problem for the Royals.

Their current first baseman, Vinnie Pasquantino, has already established himself as a rising star. Meanwhile, veteran catcher Salvador Pérez — one of the franchise’s cornerstones — often slides over to first base to ease the workload behind the plate. With designated hitter at a premium and no obvious full-time role for Caglianone, the Royals had little choice but to send him to the minors to keep him playing every day.

Simply put, keeping him in Kansas City without a defined role would have stunted his development. The Royals are wise to not allow that to happen.

The KC Royals have given Jac Caglianone a roadmap to the majors

Caglianone will begin the 2025 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he’ll get consistent at-bats and refine his defensive skills, but if he flashes any resemblance of his spring training production, it won’t be long before he finds himself in Triple-A Omaha. When that happens, the Royals plan to expand his defensive versatility — giving him reps in the corner outfield to create a clearer path to the big leagues.

If he proves he can hold his own in the outfield, the Royals will have more options to work with. Alternatively, if an unfortunate injury occurs to Pasquantino or Pérez — or if Caglianone’s bat simply becomes too overwhelming to ignore — he could find himself in Kansas City by midseason, if not sooner.

On the surface, the news of Caglianone starting the year in the minors may feel like a disappointment, but in reality, it’s a sign of just how much talent the Royals have. If they can find a way to get Caglianone, Pasquantino, and Pérez all in the same lineup, they’ll have one of the most dangerous middle-of-the-order trios in baseball.

For now, the focus remains on Caglianone’s continued development — both at the plate and in the field. If he keeps raking and proves he’s not a liability defensively, his arrival in Kansas City isn’t a matter of if, but when.