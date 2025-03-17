With Opening Day less than two weeks away, the Kansas City Royals, like many teams, face the challenging task of finalizing their 40-man roster. The final rounds of cuts often consist of players on the fringe—those expected to shuttle between Triple-A and the majors.

Or it could include promising young talents just shy of breaking into the big leagues. Among the notable names the Royals reassigned to minor league camp on Monday were outfielders Gavin Cross and John Rave, along with shortstop Cam Devanney. However, one name stands above the rest: first baseman and top prospect Jac Caglianone.

Caglianone turned heads quickly in his first-ever spring training invite, putting up ridiculous numbers at the plate, slashing an incredible .529 with a team-leading three home runs and an absurd 1.871 OPS. Perhaps even more impressive, he has recorded exit velocities exceeding 114 mph twice this spring, placing him among the elite power hitters in the majors.

His raw power was on full display on March 9, when he launched a towering 444-foot home run, adding more fuel to the debate over whether he should break camp with the Royals.

Jac goes 444' for his third blast of the spring! pic.twitter.com/RBZk1shp79 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 9, 2025

KC Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone’s minor league assignment a good thing for his development

For Royals fans, the news of Caglianone’s reassignment is a tough pill to swallow. The 6’5” first-round pick in 2024 has exceeded expectations and appears major-league ready. However, the reality of the Royals’ current roster complicates his path to the big leagues. Vinnie Pasquantino, who solidified himself as a cornerstone of the lineup in 2024, is expected to continue his rise in 2025, potentially even making an All-Star bid. Veteran catcher Salvador Pérez also figures into the first base mix, spelling Pasquantino while managing his workload behind the plate. With both Pasquantino and Pérez rotating through the DH spot as well, there simply aren’t enough at-bats available for Caglianone without a clear position to slot into.

This is not a case of poor performance, but rather a product of circumstance. The Royals’ decision to send Caglianone to the minors is one of strategy. It ensures he continues to receive regular playing time and at-bats to aid his development.

But, if he continues to dominate at this level, keeping him in the minors for long will become impossible. Whether through injuries, underperformance, or a position shake-up, Kansas City will eventually have to make room for him.

The Royals are a team with playoff aspirations, and having too much talent is a good problem to have. If Caglianone maintains his torrid pace in the minors, the Royals will have no choice but to find a way to get his bat into the lineup. His debut in 2025 feels closer to reality than we ever expected when he was selected, and when the call comes, it will spark excitement among the fanbase in Kansas City.

The Royals' October ambitions may well hinge on maximizing the immense talent at their disposal—including Jac Caglianone.