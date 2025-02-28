2 players from last year's KC Royals team who will be missed, 3 who won't

Opening Day is now less than a month away, and the Kansas City Royals are experimenting at spring training to ensure they lock in the best squad possible for the 2025 season. Coming off a historic comeback campaign last year, the Royals are going into this season with a clear goal of returning to the playoffs, and hopefully playing even deeper than they managed in 2024.

While many players from last year's team are still on the roster, there are also new faces scattered amongst the group, and plenty of former Royals now playing elsewhere. So, of the slew of 2024 Royals that won't be returning this season, who will be missed, and who won't?

The KC Royals will not miss Robbie Grossman

Fans could've blinked and missed Robbie Grossman's time with the Royals, but for those who witnessed it, they likely wish they hadn't. Having started the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Texas Rangers in June, Grossman was claimed him off waivers by the Royals in August as part of Kansas City's push to bolster the offense, particularly against lefty pitchers.

Unfortunately, the utility man had very little impact, posting an abysmal .125/.263/.125 line with just 4 hits — all singles — and 13 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances. When the Royals advanced to the playoffs, it was hardly surprising that Grossman was left off the 26-man rosters for both the Wild Card Series and ALDS, and he became a free agent at the end of the season.

Spring training is now well underway, and Grossman is yet to find a new team for 2025. He may still land a minor league deal somewhere, but it definitely won't be with the Royals.