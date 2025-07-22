The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is a week from Thursday meaning it's crunch time for teams to make the ultimate decision of what trade strategy they'll undertake.

Few teams are in a tougher place when it comes this kind of decision than the Kansas City Royals. On one hand, the Royals have a lights out pitching staff, a lineup lead by an MVP-caliber bat in Bobby Witt Jr. and were of course a postseason team just a year ago, which all fuel the buyers argument.

However, the Royals offense continues to be one of the poorest performing entities in MLB - they sit 28th in RBI, 25th in OPS and 27th in wRC+ through Monday - and they're still three games under .500 and 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot with four teams between them and that aforementioned final playoff team in the Boston Red Sox. These are the prime arguments fueling their case to be sellers.

So, if J.J. Picollo and the Royals opt to become sellers at this deadline, rather than make more moves to acquire talent after last week's deal for utility man Adam Frazier, there are a few names that could generate anywhere from decent to excellent returns for them.

Ranking KC Royals' 5 most valuable assets they can sell at the trade deadline

5. C - Freddy Fermin

Whether the Royals buy or sell at this deadline, it seems their wealth of catching depth could be a major controlling factor. With three catchers in their system's Top 10 prospects, it's easy to see why this would be the case from they buying perspective.

However, on the selling side, a name like Freddy Fermin could generate some real interest for teams in need of solid backup option behind the plate.

At an 82 wRC+ and .658 OPS, he's not great all-around hitter, but he thrives in certain department. A .263 AVG off the bench is not to shabby by any means, especially from a backup catcher. Then, he's demonstrated his above-average ability to avoid striking out this season, holding a K-rate of just 17.7%.

Pair all of this with a 100th percentile pop-time, an above-average block above average clip (62nd percentile) and average caught stealing above average and framing rates (each in the 50th percentile) and it's easy to argue he's a fairly well-rounded force for teams in need of an impact bench option behind the dish.

The fact, he's yet to hit his arbitration-eligible years make him even more intriguing for potential suitors looking for longer term stability at catcher.

4. RP - Steven Cruz

While closing pitchers and elite set-up men usually occupy the headlines when it comes to relievers at the trade deadline, a majority of, if not all, contending teams could use some between the margins middle-relief options to help lengthen their bullpen come October - when deeper bullpens become that more critical.

Enter Steven Cruz, the Royals' breakout sensation in the bullpen this season.

After starting the year in Triple-A Omaha, and seemingly presenting himself merely as 40-man depth, Cruz has taken his big league opportunities when they've arisen this season and has run with them.

Through 38.0 innings across 38 appearances, the 26-year-old right-hander is throwing to a reliable 2.61 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .176 BAA.

While he may not have the lights-out ability to induce the strikeouts or limit walks to anything more than average standard, his ability to limit quality contact from opposing hitters has been elite in 2025. He ranks in the 94th percentile in hard-hit rate (32.0%) and 92nd percentile in barrel rate (4.9%).

Pair this with a 96th percentile xERA and 95th percentile xBA and it shows that Cruz has been the real deal this season and his breakout looks sustainable.

With two more-years of pre-arbitration left as well as his arbitration years, the amount of control the Royals can offer teams for a potential "diamond in the rough" type arm like Cruz, could net them quite the return. Not bad for someone that merely presented himself as a Triple-A depth option to start the season.

3. CP - Carlos Estévez

Now we move into the heavy hitters, the All-Star caliber names, starting with closer Carlos Estévez, who's coming off his second career selection to the Midsummer Classic.

Trade buzz has been picking up around Estévez in recent days according to insiders and it's easy to see why. The 32-year-old is tied for the American League lead in saves alongside Astros closer Josh Hader. He also happens to be throwing to a yet another sub-3.00 ERA season, along with a serviceable 1.15 WHIP and .211 BAA.

Last season Estévez was dealt from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, netting the Halos their current third ranked prospect in George Klassen in return.

When you pair his All-Star worthy season and the fact that he's under contract in 2026 and has a club option for 2027, even if he's a year older than he was in 2024, he becomes that much more intriguing for teams desiring more than just a rental impact arm at the deadline. This could in turn net the Royals a return with just as much impact as the Angels got for him in 2024, if not more.

2. SP - Seth Lugo

Then, there's who seems to be the poster boy of the Royals trade deadline in Seth Lugo. Along with arguably being the most important piece for the Royals at this year's trade deadline, he might be the best available arm on the market right now.

After a Cy Young runner-up season last year, Lugo has followed that up with an equally good, if not better season than he had the year prior, even if he wasn't given the same All-Star recognition this time around.

Through 18 starts, the veteran right-hander holds a 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and .219 BAA against.

He is on the wrong side of 35 and isn't guaranteed to be under control next season - due to a player option for 2026. However, given how good his numbers are compared to other names available for trade, he could command a pretty penny for the Royals if they do what many believe they will do and get some assets through the door for an arm that may not play a part in their 2026 plans.

1. SP - Kris Bubic

The widespread belief that Lugo is the best name on the market could all be a moot point if the Royals make All-Star Kris Bubic available for trade in the coming days.

The argument can still be made that Lugo's track record makes him a bit more of a surefire option, but from just a 2025 perspective, Bubic has been the Royals' best arm.

He holds a shimmering 2.38 ERA, 2.76 FIP, 1.14 WHIP and .225 BAA through 113.2 innings across 19 starts in his first season back in the rotation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. He's even received some league-wide recognition for his stellar performance this season, capturing AL Pitcher of the Month honors in May.

The fact he still has a one more year of team control beyond 2025 is likely the biggest reason why the Royals may opt to hold on to him. However, it also could be the motivating factor for them to trade him, as the return could be far too tempting to pass up for an arm that isn't guaranteed to be around beyond next season.