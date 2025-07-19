Why this versatile KC Royals All-Star pitcher is too valuable to trade

With an exciting 2025 MLB All-Star Game barely in the books, and without playing even a single post-All-Star Break game, the Kansas City Royals returned to the business of the regular season Wednesday. In a startling move, the club traded promising infielder Cam Devanney to Pittsburgh to secure the return of Adam Frazier to Kauffman Stadium.

That Devanney, who the Royals called to the majors July 8 but never put on the field, was the first player dealt by KC during the trade deadline period, surprised many. The possibility of a Devanney-involved swap was addressed in this space recently, but the bulk of deadline speculation has long focused on starter Seth Lugo, whose contract status makes him a likely trade candidate (more on that momentarily).

Which other Royals general manager J.J. Picollo trades — and there will be more deals this month regardless of whether the club sells or buys — remains to be seen. But despite MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand's recent suggestion that Kris Bubic might be a KC trade chip, Picollo needs to hang onto the talented left-hander.

Here's why.

The KC Royals risk missing the playoffs if they trade Kris Bubic

Because Kansas City went into the All-Star Break only 4.5 games behind in the chase for the American League's third Wild Card, its chances for a second straight KC postseason berth remain realistic, even after Friday's loss in Miami. And with only one club with a winning record — the Cubs — among the four teams the Royals will play before the July 31 trade deadline passes, they should stay in contention and be sellers as the month winds down.

But going on a losing streak is always a possibility for these inconsistent Royals, and Bubic is essential to their efforts to avoid one. With a 2.48 ERA and team-best seven wins, he's too important to the cause to trade, and that's especially true considering the club may not be able to acquire additional offensive punch without dealing away starter Seth Lugo.

The potential loss of Lugo isn't the only rotation-related reason the Royals must keep Bubic. Two starters are sidelined with injuries — Michael Lorenzen with a strained oblique and Cole Ragans with a rotator cuff issue — and with their return dates uncertain andno great options available at Triple-A Omaha, the need to avoid shopping Bubic becomes even more important.

Kris Bubic represents a valuable asset for the KC Royals' future

Although Bubic, who made his big league debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, struggled to a 10-28, 4.65 ERA record during his first four campaigns and underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2023, he's proven invaluable since returning in 2024. Primarily a starter for four years — only 10 of his 70 appearances during that span came out of the bullpen — he relieved exclusively last season and posted a fine 2.67 ERA across 27 games and 30.1 innings. He returned to the rotation this year, and his 7-6, 2.48 18-start record was good enough to land him a spot on the AL All-Star team.

So, Bubic is now something the Royals may not have envisioned when they brought him up in 2020 — a pitcher who's demonstrated he can effectively start or relieve. That versatility makes him a pretty valuable commodity as the club tries to establish itself as a perennial contender. Putting him on the block would be a mistake.

The KC Royals can always wait to trade Kris Bubic

Assuming, but just for the sake of argument, that Picollo has designs on shopping Bubic, he can always delay putting him on the market for another season. After all, Bubic won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2026 campaign, and the nice raise he's bound to get this winter via contract or arbitration won't break the Royals' bank. And he could be a good trade chip at next season's trade deadline, which could be more critical to Kansas City than this year's deadline.

Will the Royals trade Bubic this month? They shouldn't, but we'll soon find out.