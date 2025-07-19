KC Royals Rumors: All-Star reliever generating a lot of buzz ahead of trade deadline

There are still some questions as to whether the KC Royals will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. The did manage to swing a deal for a bench rental bat in Adam Frazier on Wednesday, signaling they may lean towards buying. However, the team's play on the field continues to head closer to being a seller, potentially making closer Carlos Estévez might be one of their best trade pieces.

Estévez has had an up-and-down season, logging 25 saves already but also blowing six save opportunities. While he hasn't necessarily been the all-out lockdown reliever the Royals were hoping he'd be, he's got the stuff that could still make him quite attractive to a team dedicated to creating a run to the postseason.

Carlos Estévez trade rumors: Yankees monitoring KC Royals closer ahead of deadline

Baseball insider Francys Romero thinks there is one contender specifically that's eying the KC Royals closer.

"Carlos Estévez might be one of the bullpen pitchers drawing the most interest," Romero posted on X earlier this week. "Teams like the Yankees have been keeping an eye on him in recent months, per sources."

The report is yet another one that demonstrates the Royals are on an unfortunate precipice. After making the playoffs last year, it was thought the front office made the moves that would ensure a second straight postseason run.

However, the offense in particular has been among the worst in the American League for far too long this season. And when it does come around, as it did on Friday night, the pitching tends to let the team down. Estévez was one of the big culprits in a come-from-behind victory for a Miami Marlins team with no realistic aspirations for the playoffs.

The other factor in all of this is that there are Kansas City Royals players who could fetch a pretty penny on the trade market who have been dubbed "too valuable" in the long run to deal.

Estévez is under contract for the 2026 season, so it's possible he, too, could be part of the future. Still, if someone like the Yankees comes calling, J.J. Picollo will have to listen.