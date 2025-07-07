Ahead of next weekend's All-Star festivities, Major League Baseball announced the remainder of the rosters that will take the field on July 15.

The Kansas City Royals will have a few names heading to Atlanta in Bobby Witt Jr. and Kris Bubic. However, after the disappointment from last week of not sending a starter to this year's midsummer classic, this week Royals fans are faced with more heartache after arguably their top arm of the last two seasons in Seth Lugo was snubbed of his more than deserving spot on this year's American League roster.

The American League All-Star pitching staff is looking NICE 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zqeKVOBdQk — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2025

There are a few glaring names amongst the AL's starting pitchers that stick out as undoubtedly less worthy of a spot this season than Lugo. Those names are Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels and Shane Smith of the Chicago White Sox.

So why, exactly are they there and Lugo isn't? Well, the long-standing one player per team rule is the answer. While it may be a way for the league to ensure all fanbases have some connection to the All-Star game, it robs the baseball world of truly seeing the best of the best take the field in a game that's supposed to showcase just that.

Technicality robs KC Royals star of rightful spot in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Lugo is in the midst of yet another potential Cy Young worthy campaign, after finishing second in AL voting by the time the curtain closed on the season.

By the time last season's All-Star festivities rolled around, the veteran right-hander held a 2.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and .226 BAA which were good enough to land him his first career All-Star nod. This season his numbers look all too similar, pitching to yet another mid-2.00s ERA at 2.65, an equal 1.09 WHIP and a more impressive .214 BAA.

While there are plenty of names in the midst of stellar campaigns, it's hard not to look at the fact that both Kikuchi and Smith are on the list of starting pitchers as their team's only All-Star representatives.

Kikuchi is putting together a great season with the Angels, showing the Angels were justified in bringing him in on a lucrative three-year contract this winter by throwing to a sub-3.00 ERA of 2.81.

Now, that already is higher than Lugo's but still at an acceptable rate not to raise eyebrows. What clearly separates Lugo from Kikuchi is the fact his 1.09 WHIP and .214 BAA are significantly superior to Kikuchi's mediocre 1.37 WHIP and .242 BAA against.

Then, when it comes to Smith, he's having a solid rookie campaign for the lowly Chicago White Sox, but it's not only clearly worse than Lugo's, it's not worthy of All-Star recognition whatsoever. He's throwing to a serviceable but frankly unremarkable 4.20 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and .234 BAA..

Rules are rules though, and if it weren't these two representing their respective organizations, perhaps some other worthy name at a different position would be snubbed. And after all the Royals are five games under .500, meaning it's easier to overlook them for All-Stars amid their struggles.

That being said, it doesn't eliminate the fact that Lugo is still more than deserving of being an All-Star in 2025 and if it weren't for the technicality of one player per team, maybe he would be.