KC Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino exits spring training game with hamstring injury

Opening Day is just five days away, and the Kansas City Royals have a new concern.

On March 22, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino exited the Royals' spring training game at the top of the fifth inning after suffering an apparent leg injury while running out a double play grounder to first base. As soon as he passed the bag, he appeared to be favoring his left leg, and immediately left the field with head trainer Kyle Turner. Although Pasquantino appeared to be limping, he was able to walk off the field on his own.

According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, "the Royals did not immediately have an injury update" on Pasquantino's condition. However, the team posted on social media after the game that Pasquantino had suffered a right hamstring strain and would continue to be evaluated.

The Royals' Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers on March 22 was their last at their spring training complex in Arizona. Now, the team will head to Texas to play two exhibition games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field before Opening Day on March 27.

KC Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino suffers hamstring strain

The Royals stated in their update that Pasquantino "will continue to be evaluated," but no details regarding the severity of his hamstring strain or expected recovery time have been announced. As his injury is further looked at over the next day, more information will almost certainly become available.

During the 2024 season, Pasquantino hit .262/.315/.446 line with 19 home runs and 97 RBI in 554 plate appearances. He was sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a broken thumb at the end of August, but despite a longer recovery period being expected, he managed to return to the lineup before the Royals' postseason campaign.

Now going into 2025, the Royals are expected to utilize Pasquantino as their everyday first baseman. Should he have to miss time at the beginning of the season due to injury, catcher Salvador Perez will likely slot in at first base, especially since the captain has been taking more reps there over the last few seasons to get a break from being behind the plate.