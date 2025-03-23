KC Royals place three roster hopefuls on waivers ahead of Opening Day, lose righty

As the Kansas City Royals gear up for Opening Day, the team has been making headlines for a variety of reasons. While much of the focus has been on a red hot prospect (looking at you, Jac Caglianone), the Royals have made other significant moves that could impact the future of their roster.

In a flurry of decisions on Sunday, the Royals designated for assignment (DFA) right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández, first baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto, and outfielder Nelson Velázquez — three players who found themselves in a position where they had no remaining minor league options. With the clock ticking and no guaranteed spots on the major league roster, the Royals had no choice but to place them on waivers and risk losing them altogether.

Carlos Hernández was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. After a delayed start to the 2024 season, he's arguably coming off one of his most effective seasons in relief for the Royals, Hernández posted a solid 3.30 ERA, racking up 27 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched across 27 appearances. His performance last year showed glimpses of his potential as a dependable bullpen arm, making him an appealing acquisition for the Phillies. On Saturday, the Royals made it clear that he would not make the bullpen, and he's now moving on.

When Hernández first entered the Royals system, he was viewed as a potential starter. His MLB debut in 2020 saw him start three out of five appearances, and in 2021, he appeared to be developing into a reliable rotation piece. With a 6-2 record and a 3.68 ERA over 11 starts that season, it seemed that Hernández had a bright future ahead of him, especially with his high-velocity fastball and some solid secondary pitches. The consistency and command expected of him as a starter never really came together. His ERA ballooned to 7.39 in 2022, and he was ultimately moved to the bullpen.

In his role as a reliever, Hernández found more success. His velocity played better in shorter outings, confirming he had more value as a late-inning arm. He earned a spot in the Royals' bullpen for much of 2023. For the Phillies, this could prove to be a valuable pickup, as they look to bolster their bullpen with a pitcher who has the potential to eat multiple innings if needed.

What's next for KC Royals' Nick Pratto and Nelson Velázquez?

On the other hand, Nick Pratto and Nelson Velázquez cleared waivers and are now set to report to the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Pratto, a homegrown talent, has been on the verge of breaking through to the big league roster for several years. Despite consistent success at the minor-league level, Pratto's skills have yet to translate into sustained production at the big league level.

Unfortunately, he now finds himself blocked by a wealth of first-base talent in the Royals’ system. Clearing waivers does Pratto no favors, but it doesn't necessarily mean the end of his tenure in Kansas City. His performance at Triple-A could attract trade interest, especially as the season progresses and teams begin to make moves before the trade deadline.

Velázquez, acquired from the Cubs in a trade for pitcher José Cuas, faces a similar situation. Known for his raw power, Velázquez has yet to develop the consistency needed to contribute at the major league level, particularly in terms of making solid contact. Like Pratto, Velázquez is poised to continue his development in the Royals’ minor league system, where he can refine his skills and work on his contact ability. However, much like Pratto, his future with the Royals may depend on his performance at Triple-A and the team’s ability to address its current outfield depth. Velázquez could prove to be a valuable piece should injuries strike, offering outfield depth in the event of roster turnover.

While the Royals have made some tough decisions this spring, they have also created new opportunities — both for themselves and for the players involved. For Hernández, a new chapter with the Phillies could be good for him. For Pratto and Velázquez, the road ahead is uncertain, and though it's a stretch, they have more time to carve a path in Kansas City.