2 KC Royals who've played their way onto Opening Day roster, 2 who played their way off

Spring Training isn’t just a warm-up for the regular season — it’s a chance for players to showcase their skills to their respective organizations, and prove that they belong. For fans, it’s a first look at potential breakout stars, roster battles, and fantasize about what’s ahead, but for the players on the field, the stakes are higher.

Some players are fine-tuning their game, sharpening their swings, or refining their pitching arsenals. Others are in survival mode, battling for their baseball careers, knowing their performance could determine whether they crack the Opening Day roster or find themselves packing up for the minors. For the Kansas City Royals, this spring has been no different.

While some established veterans know their roles, several players entered camp with plenty to prove — and a handful have made the most of their opportunity. As the team finalizes its 26-man roster, some have emerged as strong candidates to break camp with the big-league squad, while others may find themselves on the outside looking in.

2 Royals who have played their way on the Opening Day Roster

Tyler Tolbert

For years, Tyler Tolbert has been best known for his game-changing speed. The former 13th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft pulled off a perfect 60-for-60 stolen base season in 2022 with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. But entering 2025, Tolbert is proving he’s more than just a one-dimensional base-stealer — he’s emerging as a player who can be a legitimate contributor to the major league roster.

Tolbert spent most of 2024 splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, refining his offensive game while maintaining his elite speed. Now, on his third consecutive spring training invite, the Royals are giving him an extended look, and he’s taking full advantage. Through 18 spring games, Tolbert has posted a .324/.366/.538 slash line while hitting two home runs, 10 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases. His ability to hit for power while still maintaining his trademark speed has caught everyone's attention.

Tolbert's speed alone makes him a weapon off the bench, whether as a pinch runner, defensive replacement, or even a late-game spark in key situations. However, his defensive versatility could be exactly what cements his roster spot.

Primarily an infielder, Tolbert has been getting regular reps in the outfield, showing the ability to be a super utility player for the club. For a Royals team that values speed, defense, and flexibility, Tolbert possesses a profile that makes him an invaluable piece.

Joey Wiemer

When the Royals acquired Joey Wiemer in the Jonathan India trade, many viewed him as a throw away piece — more of a project than an immediate impact player. But after a strong start to spring training, Wiemer is forcing his way into the conversation for an Opening Day roster spot.

Though the recent addition of Mark Canha may have thrown a wrench into his plans, the former Brewers prospect is attempting to clear a path back to the majors.

Through 20 games, Wiemer has 10 hits in 37 at-bats, good for a .270 batting average. His two home runs and six walks have helped him produce a .372 on-base percentage and a .858 OPS — numbers that suggest he’s finding his rhythm at the plate.

Defensively, Wiemer remains an above-average outfielder, capable of playing both corner spots and even center field if necessary. His strong arm and athleticism make him a viable option for late-game defensive replacements or spot starts.

With his offensive production and ability to contribute in different ways, Wiemer is positioning himself as a legitimate outfield option for Kansas City. If he continues at this pace, it would be difficult for the Royals to send him down.

2 Royals who have played their way off the Opening Day Roster

Cavan Biggio

Once considered a lock at the keystone for the Toronto Blue Jays, Cavan Biggio’s stock has fallen significantly over the past few seasons. After brief stints with the Dodgers and Braves, Biggio signed a minor league deal with the Royals this past offseason, hoping to reignite his career.

Unfortunately, his Spring Training performance hasn’t been enough to secure a roster spot. In 10 games, Biggio has posted a .200 batting average but still boasts a .467 OBP — highlighting his ability to draw walks. While that kind of plate discipline is valuable, it may not be enough to outplay Tyler Tolbert, who offers superior defensive versatility and more speed.

With a built-in opt-out clause in his contract, the Royals must decide whether they want to keep him and pay $1.5 million, or let him walk. Given how the roster is shaping up, Biggio could be the odd man out.

Nick Pratto

Nick Pratto entered spring training with an outside chance of making the Opening Day roster, especially as a first base/DH depth option behind Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Pérez. However, his case has weakened considerably.

Through 11 games, Pratto has hit .200, but his lack of displaying any power and the logjam at first base have severely hurt his chances. With the Royals already sending Jac Caglianone down, there’s little reason to believe Pratto will get a spot when Caglianone is likely to be called up at some point this season.

At this point, Pratto is expendable, and his chances of making the team look slim.