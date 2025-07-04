KC Royals News: Michael Massey rehab, Nicky Lopez in New York, Cavan Biggio thriving

With the All-Star Game and MLB Draft just around the corner, as well as the the July 31 trade deadline fast approaching, with the Royals currently in the conversation as both buyers and sellers this month, there's plenty of headlines to occupy the minds of Kansas City Royals fans.

However, beyond the big ticket items of conversation, there's plenty of other news going on throughout the organization that may be flying under the radar.

Here are some early July headlines that the Royals faithful should be aware of.

KC Royals News: Michael Massey suffers setback on rehab assignment

After going down with an ankle injury early in June, Massey had since returned on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha.

And unlike his 2025 season with the Royals, his conditioning stint with the Storm Chasers was going extremely well, as through 15 plate appearances across five games he was slashing .417/.533/.667 with a 216 wRC+.

However, ahead of Thursday's series finale against Seattle, the Royals released a statement saying Massey had "been returned from his rehab and will be reevaluated."

INF/OF Michael Massey has been returned from his rehab assignment and will be reevaluated. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2025

Later that day, Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg reported that this news initially sounded more concerning than it actually appears to be.

"Just talked with Head Trainer Kyle Turner. Massey was hit in the hand two days ago and also had an illness today," Goldberg tweeted. "Add in the ankle and Turner said this not a setback but just a pause."

"Matt Quatraro says Massey likely resumes the rehab assignment early next week," he added.

Just talked with Head Trainer Kyle Turner. Massey was hit in the hand two days ago and also had an illness today. Add in the ankle and Turner said this not a setback but just a pause. Matt Quatraro says Massey likely resumes the rehab assignment early next week https://t.co/aRM45mBA5H — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 4, 2025

What this means for when exactly Massey will return to the Royals roster remains to be seen, but Thursday's initial news appears to not be less worrying than it initially appeared to be.

KC Royals News: Nicky Lopez signs with the New York Yankees

Nicky Lopez's organizational carousel continues in 2025, as the former Royals shortstop added yet another new stop to his journeyman resume, signing with the New York Yankees on a minor league deal on Thursday.

This comes off the back of him opting out of his minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks this past Tuesday.

The Yankees mark the fourth separate organization Lopez has been a part of in 2025, with previous stints with the Cubs, Angels and D-Backs. The defensive specialist doesn't have a plethora of major league game time under his belt this year and when he has received big league plate appearances - with Chicago and Los Angeles - he's been poor, hitting just .042 with a .220 OPS in 28 plate appearances.

Lopez spent parts of five seasons with the Royals from 2019 to 2023, hitting .248 with a .628 OPS in 1829 plate appearances for the team.

KC Royals News: Cavan Biggio takes home Royals' Triple-A Hitter of the Month honors for June

Finally, heading back to Omaha, a stint in the minor leagues has continued to do wonders for Cavan Biggio's 2025 season, after a dreadful .174/.296/.246 start to the big league season saw the Royals demote him at the end of May.

Since his demotion though, he's looked strong and potentially worthy of another shot with the Royals at the major league level.

This culminated in the super utility man capturing the Royals Triple-A Hitter of the Month honors for June, after slashing .301/.388/.493 with 15 RBI in 21 games.

July is here, so it’s time to recognize our pitchers and players of the month for June at all seven affiliates!



We begin today with Jirsch’s dudes at Triple-A Omaha. #RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/h5XseJCWRX — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 2, 2025

Whether or not ends up getting another shot with the Royals this season remains to be seen, but nobody can say he's not putting forth his best effort to make it happen.