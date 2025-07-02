Former KC Royals utilityman Nicky Lopez moves on from Arizona Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals have always had a soft spot for defensively versatile players, but even that wasn’t enough to extend Nicky Lopez’s tenure in Kansas City.

Once seen as a franchise cornerstone following his breakout 2021 season, Lopez has since become a glove-first journeyman. That 5.5 fWAR campaign—powered by Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortstop, a .300/.365/.378 slash line, and 22 stolen bases—feels like a distant memory.

The Royals traded him to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2023 deadline, and he’s been bouncing around the league ever since. Now, he’s on the move again after opting out of his minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Still just 30, Lopez appeared in 24 games for Triple-A Reno this season, slashing .267/.303/.317 over 109 plate appearances. That line reflects his post-2021 profile: low strikeout rate, minimal power, and reliable defense. Unfortunately, his production at the plate remains limited—his .050 ISO in Reno was his lowest in the minors since 2017, and his 46 wRC+ didn’t offer much optimism.

Another former KC Royals role player remains on the move in 2025

That’s been the story of Lopez’s 2025 season. He’s logged time with the Los Angeles Angels, Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs (twice), reflecting the consistent demand for his glove, even if the bat lags far behind.

In limited MLB action with the Angels and Cubs this year, Lopez went just 1-for-24 with a .042/.179/.042 line and a brutal -21 wRC+. That makes the Royals’ outfield production look All-Star worthy by comparison.

Kansas City originally drafted Lopez in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he rose to become a top-10 prospect in the system. He debuted on May 14, 2019, at Kauffman Stadium against the Texas Rangers, and went on to log 7.0 fWAR across parts of five seasons in a Royals uniform.

Outside of his standout 2021 campaign, Lopez was never much of a bat (72 career wRC+), but his fielding gave him lasting value—enough to accumulate 8.0 career fWAR.

Now, Lopez will wait to see if another club offers him a chance to extend that legacy. It likely won’t be in a Diamondbacks uniform, but his glove-first versatility and clubhouse presence could still earn him another shot somewhere—just probably not back in Kansas City.