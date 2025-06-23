This KC Royals outcast is making his best effort to return to the majors

Former Toronto Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio likely hoped that a change of scenery with the Kansas City Royals would help him rediscover the success he had started out in his career. So far, he is not so good in that regard, as he was recently sent down to Omaha after struggling mightily in Kansas City.

However, the Storm Chasers may be the team that can help him unlock the talent that is still in there. While he had a rough go of it while playing his home games in Kauffman Stadium, he's had quite a bit more success at Werner Park.

Since being sent to Omaha by the KC Royals, Biggio has been tearing the cover off the ball. In the 18 games since being demoted, Biggio has posted a .310/.390/.493 slash line with five doubles, a triple, two homers, and 12 RBI.

Cavan Biggio is seeing double 👀 pic.twitter.com/xbvn8ZB6H4 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 22, 2025

Cavan Biggio’s Triple-A surge could give the KC Royals tough roster decision

There's another sign that Biggio is using his time in Omaha to grow and improve. He's currently boasting a 11-game hitting streak, during which he's posted a .368/.457/.632 slash line and is starting to look like someone who deserves a second chance at the big leagues.

Granted, it makes sense if people are skeptical that he could come close to the level of success he's had in Triple-A if he was called back up to Kansas City. After all, it's been a long while since he looked like the can't miss prospect that looked impressive during his 2019 rookie campaign.

The KC Royals gave him a shot this spring, and he rewarded them with a 55 OPS+ until he was sent down. Many other teams have hoped he could be fixed and look like the guy Toronto once thought they had.

With an offense that still isn't remotely consistent, it might be time to give Cavan Biggio another chance. The KC Royals could do worse. And if he can't turn things around at the Major League level, it would seem he's running out of options, making it more compelling on his end to figure out a way to find success.