KC Royals Rumors: Major suitor emerges as potential landing spot for Seth Lugo

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs have reportedly discussed a trade involving veteran right-hander Seth Lugo, according to North Side Baseball, a Cubs-focused outlet citing "sources familiar with the negotiations."

The report did not disclose any potential return for Kansas City or how far along the discussions are, understandable with the July 31 trade deadline still weeks away.

Lugo, last year’s AL Cy Young runner-up, remains one of the most reliable arms in Kansas City’s rotation and will be a frequently mentioned name as the deadline approaches. His performance has been strong again in 2025, even if a few warning signs have emerged. Home runs have been a bit of a problem, and some batted-ball luck has contributed to the gap between his 2.93 ERA and 4.25 FIP. Still, Lugo is the kind of steady, veteran starter a contending team would rather have than face.

The KC Royals on-field struggles could push Seth Lugo out sooner rather than later

Rumors like this are exactly what general manager J.J. Picollo likely hoped to quiet when he addressed the media earlier this week. Picollo didn’t commit to either buying or selling at the deadline, emphasizing that the team’s direction will depend on how the on-field results shake out.

"If we’re within striking distance – and I don’t know what that record would be because .500 seems to be a playoff record right now – I don’t think we should panic and say the season is over,” Picollo said. “Because there are just too many games left in the season. We’re trying to build off of something that was really positive last year. Making the playoffs again this year would be really important to this organization and really important to the city.”



It would mean a lot to the fanbase. But at some point, the Royals will have to choose a direction. If this report holds water, it’s worth noting that Picollo once again appears to be operating ahead of the deadline—and that strategy has worked before.

In 2023, the Royals moved early to trade Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers, a deal that brought back left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera. That move now looks like a clear win-win. Similarly, Picollo swung an early deal in 2024, acquiring right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals on July 14 in exchange for third baseman Cayden Wallace and the 39th overall pick in that year’s draft.

This will be Picollo’s third trade deadline as general manager, and history shows he isn’t afraid to act before the buzzer. Whether Kansas City becomes a buyer or seller remains to be seen, but don’t expect them to sit idle if a market-setting deal comes along.