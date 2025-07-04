KC Royals linked to surprise struggling outfielder as trade buzz heats up

While it continues to look like a longer shot that the KC Royals will be buyers at the deadline, it's hard to ignore that even with their recent struggles, Kansas City is still within shouting distance of the Wild Card. Should the team get hot during July and really get back into the race, one new name, Bryan Reynolds, makes a lot of sense, but also doesn't.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Royals are interested in the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder. Among the reasons the team might look to acquire him is that he's not having a particularly good 2025, which may make the asking price a bit smaller, though there's a caveat that could mean the cost would still be high.

This season, Reynolds is slashing just .237/.301/.393/.694, however, the outfielder has consistently posted an OPS+ of 111 or more in the previous four seasons. He's hit at least 24 homers in each season since 2021 as well. He's the kind of bat that could be a real weapon for the KC Royals should they manage to acquire him. However, some factors would have made this deal one that Kansas City would have had to feel was the right move before it was made.

KC Royals Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds emerges as deadline target

For starters, Reynolds is owed quite a bit of money. In 2023, he signed an 8-year contract worth more than $100 million. This wouldn't be the usual deadline deal for a player his team is looking to shed before he hits the open market. The Royals would be adding Reynolds as a long-term solution to their outfield's offensive problems.

It's not a secret why Rosenthal thinks the Pirates would part with Reynolds. They are once again staring a rebuild in the face (if you can call it a rebuild at this point) and want to shed payroll. But the perennial NL Central cellar dweller won't be willing to part with him for a song.

It's worth noting that, according to Rosenthal, "talks between the clubs have yet to commence in earnest. The Royals, last in the majors in runs per game, are looking at a number of other hitters."

It's still interesting; this is a direction the KC Royals are looking at going. It would be the kind of move the franchise isn't known for.