May is just around the corner and the Kansas City Royals received some updates on a few key injured roster pieces and unfortunately also added a big name to the injury report in the later stages of the week.

Here's the latest news you need to know on the Royals' injury front.

KC Royals Injury Update: Cole Ragans suffers mild groin strain

While the Royals celebrated a couple of big wins in Thursday's doubleheader, the mood was dampened somewhat by their ace Cole Ragans leaving his start that day after just three innings, with what the team reported as groin tightness at the time.

Since then however, more developments have surfaced on the All-Star southpaw's status, as according to MLB.com's Jackson Stone, manager Matt Quatraro said that Ragans is suffering from a "very mild left groin strain". Stone also provided a bit of optimism around the situation, as according to Ragans himself, he feels "day to day right now".

Hopefully day to day means Ragans will not have to face time on the Injured List or even better, not miss a turn through the rotation at all, as losing him would be devastating for a team that finally looks like they're finding their footing again. As the day to day designation implies though, the Royals and Ragans will have to take things day by day.

KC Royals Injury Update: Hunter Harvey begins throwing again

After a right teres major strain saw Harvey, one of the Royals high-leverage relievers, hit the IL, all signs seem to be pointing in the right direction in his recovery process.

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Harvey began throwing again this week, playing catch on Wednesday. She reports the next steps will be mound work and then a rehab assignment, but for a Royals bullpen that's had it's shaky moments to start the season, any progression with Harvey is good news for this team.

Sounds like Hunter Harvey is progressing well. He played catch today and as long as things check out tomorrow, he’ll keep ramping up. Still needs to get off the mound and then likely a rehab assignment but all signs are positive. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 23, 2025

KC Royals Injury Update: Still uncertainty surrounding Alec Marsh and Dairon Blanco

Rogers also provided an update on Alec Marsh, who after reportedly having his shoulder re-evaluated earlier in the week. She reported on Wednesday that after testing brought back inconclusive results, Marsh will be forced to travel back to Kansas City to continue the testing process.

With no official date for throwing set yet, Rogers said that the hope will be to have Marsh throwing again over the weekend.

Getting Marsh back will be big for the pitching depth on this Royals squad, especially if Ragans is forced to miss any time.

Meanwhile, shifting away from the mound, it had been awhile since we'd heard an update in the Royals speedy outfielder in Dairon Blanco. But Royals fans finally have some new news to go off of, even if it still doesn't provide clarity on his return.

After suffering an Achilles injury at the end of March, CBS Sports reported that Blanco got in some pregame work with the team before Tuesday's matchup against the Rockies, after being shut down early in the month following PRP injections.

They also reported that there's still no timetable yet for his return, but the fact he's resuming baseball activities should be treated as win, as this Royals outfield is still not not in a great state despite some recent signs of life, as they still sit in the bottom three outfield units in baseball with a 62 wRC+.