The Kansas City Royals are scuffling after brutal sweep to the New York Yankees and a loss to open their weekend series against the Detroit Tigers, bringing their losing streak up to four games now and their record to 8-12.

Luckily for the Royals, reinforcements could be on the way in the near future with a few key Royals, while potentially more good news could be on the way for others amid scheduled re-evaluations.

On Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com provided Royals fans with an update via X (formerly Twitter) on four significant contributors to the team.

KC Royals Injury Update: Hunter Harvey and Alec Marsh to be re-evaluated

A couple of key Royals set to be re-evaluated in the coming days are Hunter Harvey and Alec Marsh.

Harvey, one of the key pieces in the Royals formidable trio in the backend of the bullpen, hit the 15-day IL on April 11 (retroactive April 8) with a right teres major strain. It's not the first time Harvey has been injured as Royal, as the start of his tenure in Kansas City after being traded from Washington at the trade deadline, was tainted by a season ending back tightness in mid-August.

While the Royals have managed without him in the past, his loss has definitely been felt this time around, as some members of the bullpen tasked to step up in his absence have missed the mark so far.

Further clarity should be coming soon though, as Rogers reports that Harvey's re-evaluation will take place this coming Tuesday, and if all goes well, will hopefully start the throwing process to build his way back up.

Then there's Alec Marsh, who after feeling shoulder soreness in an extended spring training outing earlier this month, was shut down for 7-10 days. Now, Rogers reports that while it may be a little longer than the initial 7-10 day window Marsh is set for a Tuesday re-evaluation as well.

Marsh was a key depth piece out of the rotation in 2024, making 25 starts (26 outings in total) and managing a respectable mid-4.00s ERA. Given that Seth Lugo holds a high 3.00s ERA (3.86) and both Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen hold mid-4.00 ERAs (4.36 and 4.57 respectively), some additional re-enforcements in the rotation would do the Royals good. And given the Royals bullpen issues, perhaps a swing-man role out the bullpen could be another way for Marsh to contribute at the big league level upon his return.

KC Royals Injury Update: Kyle Wright and Mark Canha progressing well

Mark Canha was one of Kansas City's most productive hitters before going down with a left abductor strain, as result of hitting the wall hard in a catch attempt on April 8. He was hitting .357 with a .971 OPS and 184 wRC+ through his first seven games with the team.

Since hitting the 10-day IL though, the news has been largely positive for Canha, as solid rehab stint in Triple-A this week has him on track to return relatively close to, if not on, April 19. If returns on Saturday it mark a minimum stint on the IL for the veteran 1B/OF. In three games in Omaha during his rehab assignment, Canha has a couple of hits, has scored three times and holds a .385 OBP.

Lastly, Rogers also provided the Royals faithful with an update on Kyle Wright, who's still yet to pitch for the team after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2023. The 29-year-old spent all of 2024 recovering after his trade to the Royals in November of 2023. He also managed to pick up a hamstring injury in camp this spring which added a wrinkle to his return process.

Thankfully though, Wright will now reportedly get some long-awaited in-game action. He's set to throw three innings in Arizona in the Complex League on Monday, as continues his push back to the major leagues continues.