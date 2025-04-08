KC Royals Injury Update: Weekend provides key developments for Dairon Blanco and Alec Marsh

As the month of April rages on, the Kansas City Royals are still without a few of their key major league contributors, as they've found themselves behind the eight-ball with the injury bug in the early going.

While there's no new real concrete news on the likes of James McArthur and Kyle Wright in regard to their respective injuries, a few other Royals regulars have had some developments surface on their status over the weekend.

KC Royals Injury Update: Despite a recent procedure, no timetable yet on Dairon Blanco's return

The Royals speedy outfielder was placed on the 10-day IL on March 31 with right Achilles tendinopathy, but he recently underwent procedure done to address the issue.

According to a report on Friday from MLB.com's Anne Rogers, Blanco received a PRP injection, which she said will result in "no activity for 3-5 days".

This means a return within the 10-day window is wishful thinking at best. And the Royals could use all the help they can get in the outfield with multiple notable outfielders struggling in the early stages of the season.

In the meantime, it's been Tyler Tolbert, who was the corresponding move in Blanco's IL placement, who's assumed the role of outfield speed threat off the bench.

KC Royals Injury Update: Alec Marsh suffers recent setback

Moving to the mound, right hander Alec Marsh suffered a recent setback in his recovery from right shoulder soreness, according to Anne Rogers.

Rogers reports that Marsh felt soreness in his shoulder during an extended spring training outing in Arizona on Thursday and will be shut down for 7-10 days as a result.

"Same shoulder he was dealing with before, so we're just going to try to be cautious," manager Matt Quatraro told Rogers regarding the team's approach to Marsh's injury.

This is definitely not the news Royals fans were hoping for given the team's current struggles in the bullpen. Adding an arm like Marsh back into the fold when he's ready will certainly be a welcomed addition.