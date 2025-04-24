Losing Cole Ragans would be a devastating blow to a KC Royals team on the rise

The Kansas City Royals managed to extend their winning streak to three games after Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rockies. Their offense managed to score more than four runs in a game for the first time since April 4 and their often questionable bullpen managed to not allow a single run while sacrificing just one hit and one walk in six innings of work.

But as has been the theme for the Royals this season, even when things are going right, something always manages to bring them back down to earth. And in this case, it was another rough outing for Cole Ragans, that turned out to be more than just a tough day at the office, as now the Royals' faithful nervously await further information on the health status of their ace.

Losing Cole Ragans would be a devastating blow for the KC Royals

It all started right of the bat for Ragans, walking the first batter of the game in Brenton Doyle before a series of ground outs advanced him to third base. This would set up Hunter Goodman to cash in on the runner in scoring position with a base knock and suddenly the Royals were down before they even stepped up to the plate.

After getting the lead back in the bottom half of the first, Ragans would come back in and once again record two outs before surrendering a game-tying solo homer to Jordan Beck.

Then come the third inning, still tied at two, Ragans would again record two outs before a walk to Ryan McMahon set up Goodman to cash in with runners on base again, this time with a two-run shot to left.

Ragans would record the final out of the inning before his night was over and he was relieved for by Ángel Zerpa in the fourth. The final stat line for the Royals' ace - 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K.

At first glance it looked as though it was just another rough night, after his last start didn't go as planned when he got hit for five earned runs off six hits and three walks in Friday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. That being said, for Ragans to be pulled after just three innings was puzzling nonetheless.

Then, just as the Royals were about to put the bow on their offense returning with a 7-4 victory, the team announced (via X) that Ragans left the game with groin tightness, and suddenly a joyous afternoon became clouded with worry.

We still don't know for sure how severe this ailment is for Ragans and whether or not it will result in him missing any time, but it's concerning all the same, especially when you consider how vital this starting staff has been for keeping this team afloat in their pursuit of a second-straight season of competitive baseball.

Kansas City's rotation had done well in recent days from rebounding from their stretch of mediocrity during last week's six-game losing skid. Entering today's games, the Royals starting staff sat fifth in MLB in ERA (3.43), third in FIP (3.28) and ninth in WHIP (1.22).

Ragans has obviously been a huge part of the early season success of their rotation and the thought of possibly being without for any period of time is difficult to imagine. Since making his Royals debut back on June 15, 2023, the lefty ranks third amongst all qualified MLB starters in ERA (3.06), second in FIP (2.75), fifth in BAA (.209), tied for 11th in WHIP (1.12) and first in K/9 (11.15).

All the Royals can do now is wait and hope that this is nothing more than a minor ailment for Ragans, but this is certainly not the news they wanted to hear after a win.