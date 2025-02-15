KC Royals buy out pair of ace’s arbitration years with bargain extension

After a historic comeback season last year secured them their first playoff campaign since 2015, the Kansas City Royals have spent this winter focusing on backing it up in 2025. From re-signing Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen to trading for Jonathan India, the Royals have been laser-focused on bolstering their roster for this year — and now, they're locking down their future, too.

On February 14, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Royals have agreed to a three-year, $13.25 million contract extension for starter Cole Ragans, with Kansas City confirming the deal shortly after. The contract will cover this year, as well as Ragans' first two seasons of arbitration eligibility (2026 and 2027).

KC Royals extend starter Cole Ragans

The Royals had an incredible comeback from 106 losses in 2023 to a playoff berth just a year later, but the stunning turnaround of their starting rotation was noteworthy in and of itself. In 2023, the Royals' rotation posted a combined 5.12 ERA to rank fourth-last in MLB, but last year, the group ranked second in MLB with an ERA of 3.55 and two pitchers nominated for AL Gold Glove Awards.

Ragans' unexpected breakout as the team's much-needed ace starter was a huge part of that turnaround.

After the Royals acquired Ragans in a trade with the Texas Rangers in June 2023, the left-hander posted a 2.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts in 12 starts for Kansas City to finish the season. Last year, he posted an 11-9 win-loss record, 3.14 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP in 186.1 innings of work, earning his first All-Star selection, a Gold Glove Award nomination, and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting. With 223 strikeouts, he became just the fifth pitcher in franchise history — behind Zack Greinke (2009), Kevin Appier (1996), Dennis Leonard (1977), and Bob Johnson (1970) — to strike out 200 batters in a single season.

Left-hander Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a three-year, $13.25 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal covers this year and his first two arbitration seasons, giving KC cost certainty and Ragans a near-top-of-the-market arb salary. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2025

The 2025 season was due to be Ragans' last before arbitration eligibility, and he won't be eligible for free agency until the end of 2028. His new deal with the Royals will cover him until the end of 2027, meaning he will still be under club control for another year once the contract expires. Considering that the maximum amount a salary can be cut in arbitration is 20%, Ragans' final year of arb-eligibility is set to be an expensive one.

Of course, the Royals could non-tender Ragans before 2028, but he'd have to really fall off over the next few seasons in order for that to even be a discussion. It's far more likely that this three-year deal is just a placeholder, designed to tide the team over until the real extension is due in 2028.

Either way, the Royals have officially locked in Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha as the 1-2-3 punch at the top of their rotation, and that's very good news for Kansas City.