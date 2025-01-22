Former KC Royals All-Star takes shot at Hall of Fame voter

Eric Hosmer, never a shy wallflower on the field or with the public during his memorable seven-season career with the Kansas City Royals, had something to say Wednesday about Ichiro Suzuki's landslide election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame — and he didn't hold back.

Hosmer, who last played in the majors during the 2023 season, and who knows a thing or two about the game, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a pointed morning greeting.

"Good morning to everyone except the one guy who didn't vote for Ichiro!" he posted.

Hosmer's reference was clear, his message characteristically straightforward. Ichiro — against whom Hosmer competed periodically during his tenure with the Royals in 2011 until Ichiro retired from the big leagues after the 2019 campaign — missed sharing with 2019 inductee Mariano Rivera the distinction of being unanimously elected in his first year of eligibility.

Good morning to everyone except the one guy who didn’t vote for Ichiro ❗️ — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) January 22, 2025

Eric Hosmer justifiably called out lone Ichiro Suzuki holdout

Just which member of the Baseball Writers Association of America didn't vote for Ichiro may never be known — electors aren't required to reveal their ballots publicly — but few observers will likely take much issue with Hosmer's point. In 19 seasons, Ichiro made the prestigious 3,000-hit club with 3,089. He hit .311 with a .355 OBP, stole over 500 bases, landed 10 All-Star Game berths, snared 10 Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and an American League Most Valuable Player award, and posted a 19-game .346/.400/.436 postseason batting line.

He also accumulated a 57.5 career fWAR.

Suzuki's credentials for unanimous first-ballot selection to Cooperstown, then, are virtually undeniable, making Hosmer's message appropriately pointed. But that's not surprising for the former Kansas City fan favorite whose outgoing personality and presence were features of the time he spent with the Royals and in the KC community. Now a rising baseball social media star and commentator since officially retiring in early 2024, Hosmer is an astute observer of everything baseball.

But what of his chances to secure his own spot and plaque in Cooperstown? Hosmer had many a stellar season with the Royals — he was an American League All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover, and one-time Silver Slugger winner, and from 2011 through 2017 hit .284 with a .342 OBP, 127 homers and 566 RBI. A high-profile team leader, he was instrumental in the two straight World Series appearances the Royals made in 2014 and 2015 and the championship they won in 2015.

His career numbers (198 homers, 893 runs driven in, .276/.335/.427) won't be good enough for Cooperstown, though. But count on him gaining easy entry to the Royals Hall of Fame when he's eligible — although he's not on this year's packed club Hall ballot, he'll waltz in the first time he is.