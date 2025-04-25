KC Royals News: Jac Caglianone tries something new, old friend could be available

The Kansas City Royals appear to be bouncing back from their recent 2-8 road trip. After scoring a homestand-opening victory over Colorado Tuesday night but sitting out Wednesday when the weather-driven postponement of that evening's game gave rise to a Thursday doubleheader, Kansas City knocked off the Rockies in both ends of that daytime twinbill. The series sweep moved the third-place Royals to within 3.5 games of front-running Detroit in the early American League Central race.

And that good news isn't the only interesting thing happening in Kansas City's baseball world. Here are some more bits of Royals-related news.

Top KC Royals prospect Jac Caglianone takes first crack at the outfield

Whether what happened in Springdale, Arkansas, Thursday night provided a hint of things to come remains to be seen. But it's hard to dismiss Jac Caglianone's first game in the outfield as something less than important.

Coming into Thursday's action with a .300/.373/.529 line after four straight multiple-hit games broke him out of a disturbing slump, Caglianone started the Naturals' game against Tulsa in right field. He didn't commit any errors or make any costly throws — his biggest defensive challenge came in the fourth inning when Ezequiel Pagan's liner beat him to the right field corner and rattled around long enough to allow Pagan a triple. Nothing, then, distinguished Caglianone one way or the other as a potential outfielder.

His night at the plate was also uneventful — he went 0-for-4. The Naturals lost 4-2.

That Caglianone took a turn in right field isn't surprising. Although they'd probably prefer a more deliberate approach to his development, the Royals could be forced to try him in Kansas City before this season ends. In that event, the club could make room for him by moving star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to designated hitter, but plugging Caglianone into one of the corners of an outfield hampered by weak bats might be the right move.

And it's been suggested Caglianone could begin working in the outfield. So, stay tuned.

Could KC bring back former hot prospect Walter Pennington?

It's possible. Pennington caught and held the attention of close and casual Royals observers alike last summer when, pitching for the club's Omaha Triple-A affiliate, he carried a 37-game 2.26 ERA and 6-3 record into July 29.

But that's when things changed dramatically for Pennington. Seemingly destined — if not overdue — for a longer shot at the majors than his one-inning big league debut provided earlier in the month — he suddenly found himself packing his bags for the Texas Rangers, to whom Kansas City traded him to get pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Unfortunately, Pennington's career took another negative turn Wednesday. After making it back to the majors in August and going 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings for Texas down the stretch, he's suddenly mired in DFA limbo — the Rangers designated him for assignment to clear 40-man roster space for infielder Nick Ahmed. Pennington pitched in four Cactus League games this spring and gave up three runs in four innings before the Rangers optioned him to the minors. He hasn't pitched yet this season.

Should the Royals bring him back? They can always use good bullpen arms, but how much interest they have in Pennington (if any) may depend on why he hasn't pitched since spring training. And that isn't clear.

Former KC Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is on the move again

Lopez, who as a Royal from 2019-2023 made a name for himself as a good utility infielder and the first franchise shortstop to hit .300, is well-traveled since the club traded him to Atlanta at the 2023 trade deadline. The Braves swapped him to the White Sox that winter, he became a free agent and signed with the Cubs last February. The Cubs turned right around and let him go in March; he soon signed with the Angels and made their 2025 Opening Day roster.

Now, he's back with the Cubs, who signed him Wednesday after the Angels cut him loose Sunday. Hitless in six at-bats for the Angels, he hasn't played yet for his newest club — he didn't get into Chicago's Wednesday game against the Dodgers and the Cubs took Thursday off.