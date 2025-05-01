MLB insider pours cold water on Jac Caglianone fast-tracking to KC Royals roster

For all the success that the Kansas City Royals have found this season, their glaring issues are hampering optimism among fans. The lineup has been streaky at best and remains one of the worst run-scoring attacks in all of baseball.

Despite that, Kansas City entered the month of May with a winning record and just shy of their franchise-record pace from last season. Fans rightfully want to see the lineup, and specifically outfield bats, addressed if this team has plans of returning to the postseason. One popular internal option is 2024 first-rounder Jac Caglianone, who has prolific power and would bring an incredibly high ceiling to the Royals. But fans will reportedly have to wait a bit longer.

KC Royals fans, pump the brakes on top prospect Jac Caglianone.

In a recent interview this week on MLB Network, insider and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman said the AL Central club will "take it slow" with Caglianone.

"He has playing the outfield now. So there could be room as an outfielder for him. you know I have been in touch with the Royals and they are saying they're going to take it slow with Caglianone. They still see a couple of things they would like to improve a little bit. This is a guy with immense talent was a great pitcher and hitter at Florida as a Gator. Incredible...I am sure their fans are calling for him." Jon Heyman

The former Gators star has had some ups and downs to start the season, but those ups are what have fans excited. Whether it be hitting one of the hardest balls in the Statcast era, recording two hits off future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, or making the outfield transition look easy, Caglianone's ceiling remains incredibly high. It is that final part that Heyman cited as one reason for Kansas City's patient approach.

"They probably want to see how he does in the outfield because as I said, he was a first baseman and a pitcher only at Florida. But you are right, 13 home runs, that is not going to cut it. I mean, they do have Witt, they have got Perez. You would think they would have more power as a team than this. But right now, the average team has 30 home runs to have 13, that is their issue." Jon Heyman

Caglianone is on another hot stretch right now, recording his fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine games on Apr. 30. He has hit safely in eight of those nine contests, batting .441/.524/.647 (15-for-34) with five extra-base hits, six RBI, and eight walks in that span.

Royals fans are so excited that Kansas City radio station 96.5 The Fan has hundreds of attendees road tripping to Springfield, Missouri this weekend as the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals take on the Springfield Cardinals. The excitement surrounding Caglianone is reaching a critical point, and it will only intensify as he excels and the Royals outfielders struggle in 2025.