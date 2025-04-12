Can Jac Caglianone continue to live up to ringing endorsement from KC Royals legend?

There's only been a few first baseman who can say that they reached the pinnacle of Major League Baseball glory with the Kansas City Royals by capturing a World Series. And one of those names has been very vocal in his support for what the franchise surely hopes is their next great first baseman as the Royals continue to usher in a new era of competitive baseball in Kansas City.

Eric Hosmer, a staple in the 2015 World Series winning squad, has taken to social media on various occasions this week to voice his praise for the explosive start that Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone has had in Double-A to start the season.

KC Royals legend gives ringing endorsement for Jac Caglianone

After Caglianone launched his second mammoth homer of the season on Tuesday, Hosmer took to X (formerly Twitter) to hilariously echo the clamoring sentiment that many fans currently have to promote the Caglianone to the big league roster.

He then doubled down on his statement the following day, responding to a fan who inquiring about the notion that the Royals should get Caglianone reps in the outfield before making the decision to promote him. While Caglianone has only appeared at first base so far this minor league season, this theory is likely based upon the fact that the Royals outfield currently has numerous weak links at the big league level. Not to mention their lineup in general has been inconsistent in scoring runs in general to start the season.

"Jac continues to put pressure on [J.J. Picollo] and the front office," Hosmer said via X. "Feel like the plan was to try and get him acclimated to RF as [he's] developing."

"But at this point what he's showing with the bat who cares about the position" he said. "Let's just get him in the middle of the lineup with [Vinnie Pasquantino] [Bobby Witt Jr.] and [Salvador Perez]."

Can Jac Caglianone continue to live up to Hosmer's ringing endorsement?

Obviously it's still very early and with a talent of Caglianone's caliber there will certainly be some hesitancy to rush him up to the big leagues just a year after he was drafted.

However, he's done nothing to taint Hosmer's opinion on him since he made his statements. While he hasn't belted another homer since then, he's still managed to hit in every game of the season so far, bringing his slash line to .333/.389/.600.

And in terms of viral highlight-worthy moments, Caglianone has still managed to produce more since then, after he ripped an absolutely scorching base-hit in Thursday's Double-A contest that registered a 120.9 mph exit velocity off the bat.

Jac Caglianone, @Royals top prospect, just singled through the left side past SS Sebastian Walcott.



Again, it's still early to say definitively on whether or not Caglianone is ready for his shot in the majors, as this seven game stretch is still his first taste of the upper minors. That being said though, Hosmer is not wrong when he says the phenom is putting the pressure on the Royals' brass to consider a big league promotion for their top prospect.