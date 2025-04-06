3 relievers who’ve moved up KC Royals' trust tree, 2 who’ve already moved down

For the Kansas City Royals, there has been no more turnover in one position group than that of the bullpen. In 2024, the Royals started the season off with veteran Will Smith and the red-hot James McArthur as their primary back-of-the-bullpen options, and both fell flat on the season. Only three pitchers from Kansas City's 2024 Opening Day roster were on the 2025 iteration, with players like Smith, Nick Anderson, and Jordan Lyles out of the majors altogether.

While the turnover at such an ill-producing group should be commended, Opening Day has come and gone, and now it is all about results. The offseason acquisition of former All-Star Carlos Estévez, as well as moving Daniel Lynch IV full-time to the bullpen, are among the choices that will ultimately look wise or foolish depending on the 2025 results.

Baseball is a sport where fans rightfully ask, "What have you done for me lately?" The perception surrounding a player can ebb and flow with how the previous day's game went, and that seemingly applies doubly to relievers. With the opening week behind the Royals, some relievers have moved in or out of Kansas City's circle of trust.

Relievers moving up and down KC Royals' circle of trust after Week 1 of 2025 MLB season.

Trust up: RHP Lucas Erceg

2025 stats: 4 G / 3.1 IP / 0.00 ERA / 2.32 FIP / 2.70 K/9 / 0.00 BB/9

The Royals' gem from last season's trade deadline is still paying off in 2025. Right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg has ceded the de facto closer spot to newcomer Estévez, but he has still recorded some important outs for Kansas City. MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported earlier this spring that the Royals planned to deploy Erceg in the highest-leverage situations, no matter the inning or matchup. That has held so far, and Erceg has gotten the job done.

Erceg hasn't been piling up strikeouts, only fanning one of the 10 batters he has faced through Friday's action. However, he has only allowed one baserunner while recording a .134 xwOBA, which ranks in the 98th percentile. An astounding 77.8% groundball rate feels unsustainable, but it has helped Erceg to be productive while not striking out the opposition.

Erceg's 0.51 win probability added, or WPA, ranks fifth-highest among AL relievers and seventh-highest in all of baseball. Erceg doesn't need saves or the ninth inning on lock to help this team through the first handful of games, and the should ring true for the remainder of 2025.

Trust down: LHP Sam Long

2025 stats: 4 G / 4.0 IP / 9.00 ERA / 6.67 FIP / 4.50 K/9 / 4.50 BB/9

One of last season's minor success stories was left-handed pitcher Sam Long. The former Athletics and San Fracisco Giants offcast landed in Kansas City on a minor-league deal, but started the season in Triple-A Omaha. After a slew of underproductive relievers and some injuries, Long made his way to Kansas City, and those initial results exceeded all expectations. Unfortunately, so far in 2025, Long looks less like his 2024 version and more like the journeyman he was before Kansas City.

Long was, unfortunately, a part of the problem in Kansas City dropping their first series of the season. The Guardians scored five runs in Long's two innings on the mound, including a disastrous outing in an extra-innings Opening Day showing. Looking at his WPA, Long has hurt the Royals more in the past four games than he helped them in 43 games last year. In fact, his -0.76 WPA is the seventh-worst mark from any MLB reliever and third-worst in the AL.

Fans were right to feel comfortable having him in the bullpen to start the season. However, considering his performance, overall career numbers, and lack of roster flexibility, Long's position in Kansas City feels shaky at best.