KC Royals News: Alec Marsh's first game of the year, Daniel Lynch IV's return to the bullpen

The Kansas City Royals are just one week out from Opening Day, and plenty is happening around camp. From Alec Marsh's first game action of 2025 to Daniel Lynch IV's return to the bullpen, here is a Royals news roundup for March 20.

KC Royals News: Alec Marsh throws in minor league game

It's been a long spring for Alec Marsh, who was delayed into camp with shoulder soreness immediately upon arrival on February 12. Fortunately, things are finally looking up for the 26-year-old pitcher, with MLB.com's Anne Rogers reporting that he threw in a minor league game on March 19.

"Alec Marsh got in his first game action of the year today with two 'ups' in a Minor League game," Rogers wrote. "He's on a normal spring training buildup now barring setbacks."

After being sidelined at the start of spring training, Marsh threw his first bullpen on February 24, and progressed to his first live bullpen on March 9. Despite now having appeared in a minor league game, his delayed buildup means he is very unlikely to break camp with the Royals, especially since Opening Day is now just one week away.

KC Royals News: Daniel Lynch IV looks set to return to bullpen

Going into spring training, Daniel Lynch IV was a top contender to earn the fifth spot in the Royals' starting rotation for 2025. Since then, Kris Bubic has emerged as a clear frontrunner for the role, and Lynch is seemingly set to start the season as part of Kansas City's bullpen.

Despite attempting to prove himself as a starter this spring, Lynch was listed as a reliever on the schedule for the Royals' March 19 game against the San Francisco Giants. According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, Royals manager Matt Quatraro commented that while roster decisions are still yet to be finalized for Opening Day, the team wanted to see Lynch pitch out of the bullpen before the end of spring training.

"A big part of our success last year was because of what he was able to do versatility-wise," Quatraro told Rogers. "So we want to make sure that’s still an option for him this spring."

According to Rogers, Quatraro went on to say that Bubic will stay "in the rotation for the rest of spring."