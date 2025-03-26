KC Royals Opening Day Roster, Lineup, Rotation & Bullpen

Opening Day is finally upon us, and the Kansas City Royals have seemingly selected their 26-man active roster. On March 25, the Royals cut seven players — Harold Castro, Taylor Clarke, Brian O'Keefe, Tyler Tolbert, Nick Loftin, Drew Waters, and Joey Wiemer — from camp, leaving the total number at 26.

So who made the the Royals' Opening Day roster?

KC Royals Opening Day Roster — Position Players

Catchers (2): Salvador Pérez, Freddy Fermin



First Base (1): Vinnie Pasquantino



Second Base (2): Jonathan India, Michael Massey



Shortstop (1): Bobby Witt Jr.



Third Base (1): Maikel Garcia



Outfielders (3): MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe



Bench/Utility (3): Dairon Blanco, Cavan Biggio, Mark Canha

Going into 2025, the biggest addition from last season is Jonathan India, who the Royals acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds back in November. The 28-year-old was added to be the team's leadoff hitter, addressing a hole in the roster than Kansas City struggled to fill last year.

India will be followed in the lineup by Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez, with Michael Massey likely to bat fifth. At the bottom, Melendez, Renfroe, and Isbel will offer the outfield's offensive production, which will hopefully be more than they managed last season. Garcia is set to continue as the Royals' starting third baseman, but much like the three outfielders, his reliability at the plate will need to improve.

Freddy Fermin will return as backup catcher to Pérez, and the three bench/utility spots have been secured by outfielder Dairon Blanco, utilityman Cavan Biggio, and first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha.

KC Royals Opening Day Starting Rotation

Rotation Order Player 1 Cole Ragans, LHP 2 Seth Lugo, RHP 3 Michael Wacha, RHP 4 Kris Bubic, LHP 5 Michael Lorenzen, RHP

Royals ace Cole Ragans will get the ball on Opening Day to face the Guardians' Tanner Bibee, with Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Kris Bubic, and Michael Lorenzen continuing the rotation in that order. According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, the Royals are having Bubic pitch fourth in the rotation, even though he's the team's No. 5 starter, because they want to separate him and Ragans, the only other left-hander in the group.

KC Royals Opening Day Bullpen

Lucas Erceg, RHP

Carlos Estévez, RHP

Harvey Hunter, RHP

Chris Stratton, RHP

John Schreiber, RHP

Ángel Zerpa, LHP

Sam Long, LHP

Daniel Lynch IV, LHP

It's still unclear whether the Royals plan to stick with Lucas Erceg as their closer, give the role to newly-added Carlos Estévez, or utilize them both in a closer-by-committee situation, but regardless, Erceg, Estévez, and Hunter Harvey are set to make up a fierce backend of the bullpen.

After contending for a role in the starting rotation at spring training, Daniel Lynch IV has been confirmed to open the season in the bullpen, adding a multi-inning relief option.