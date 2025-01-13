3 KC Royals players with most to gain at spring training

Kyle Wright, RHP

The Royals acquired Kyle Wright in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on November 17, 2023, even though they knew it would be at least a full season before he set foot on the mound for them. After dealing with injuries for the entire 2023 season, Wright had undergone surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule in October, causing him to be sidelined for all of 2024. Now, the right-hander has finally been reactivated off the IL, but the Royals are yet to comment on their plans for him in 2025.

Due to his injury issues, Wright only managed 9 appearances (7 starts) for the Braves in 2023, but the season prior, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In 2022, Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 30 starts, leading MLB with the most wins of any pitcher, and helping the Braves secure the NL East division for the sixth consecutive year.

Now, the 29-year-old is finally ready to pitch for Kansas City — so where will he fit?

Ragans, Lugo, and Wacha are locked in as the Royals' 1-2-3 punch, and after successfully starting for the team last season, Lorenzen is almost certain to grab the fourth spot in the rotation. As for the last spot, the Royals have confirmed they see both Bubic and Marsh as potential starters — but Wright shouldn't be counted out quite yet.

Going into spring training, Wright could be a sleeper pick to earn the fifth spot in the Royals' rotation. While his name hasn't been brought up as much as Bubic or Marsh when Kansas City has discussed their starters for next season, the fact that the Royals acquired Wright when they knew they couldn't use him for a year implies that they had big plans for him in the future.

Admittedly, Wright will have his work cut out for him to convince the front office he's ready to take on the number of innings, and perhaps they'll want him to start the season in the bullpen until he proves himself. Still, he has a lot to gain at spring training, even if it's just to prove he's always ready to step up at any moment.