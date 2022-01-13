3 former Minnesota Twins the KC Royals could pursue this winter

Anthony DeSclafani, SP

Anthony DeSclafani, a seasoned right-handed pitcher, faced significant challenges during the 2024 MLB season. After being traded twice in January — first from the San Francisco Giants to the Seattle Mariners, and then to the Twins — he was set to contribute to Minnesota’s rotation. However, a right elbow strain landed him on the 60-day injured list before the season began. Subsequent flexor tendon surgery in March ruled him out for the entire year.

DeSclafani’s three-year, $36 million contract concluded at the end of the 2024 season, and he elected free agency on October 31. Now 34, he’s seeking a fresh start and an opportunity to reestablish himself in the majors. FanGraphs’ Steamer projects a conservative outlook for DeSclafani in 2025, forecasting 18 starts, 99 innings, and a 4.50 ERA. While far removed from his career peak four seasons ago, that level of production could still be valuable as a bottom-of-the-rotation option.

For the Royals, DeSclafani presents an intriguing opportunity to bolster their pitching staff. Throughout his career, he’s demonstrated strong control, averaging 2.4 walks per nine innings. His ability to get ahead in the count is a hallmark of his game and aligns with the Royals’ emphasis on attacking the zone, a strategy that paid dividends for their staff in 2024. While his strikeout numbers won’t intimidate batters, DeSclafani’s consistent ability to throw strikes is a valuable asset.

Additionally, the Royals could benefit from DeSclafani’s steady demeanor and leadership, echoing the contributions of offseason acquisitions Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. Their veteran presence was frequently cited as a factor in Kansas City’s 30-win improvement from 2023 to 2024. DeSclafani could similarly help reinforce the positive culture shift within the clubhouse.

While DeSclafani’s injury history warrants caution, a performance-based contract could mitigate the financial risk for Kansas City. The Royals should target lower-tier starting options to shore up their organizational depth, and DeSclafani represents a worthwhile gamble on a prove-it deal.

Of course, DeSclafani is far from a guaranteed success. Even before his injury, he was bouncing around the league, and his health adds another layer of uncertainty. However, the Royals could offer him a fresh start with minimal expectations — a situation where there’s little to lose but plenty to gain.