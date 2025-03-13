2023 KC Royals reliever announces retirement in heartfelt Instagram post

It's been 19 months since Nick Wittgren last pitched for the Kansas City Royals, and while he didn't know it then, that appearance on August 14, 2023, would be his last in Major League Baseball. Now, Wittgren has officially announced his retirement, posting an emotional caption on Instagram alongside a selection of photos taken throughout his childhood and professional career.

"I’ve been given the opportunity to play this game for 13 seasons as a professional," Wittgren wrote in the lengthy post. "I want to say thank you to all of the organizations that I have been with. You put your faith in me to take that ball every day and I was honored to wear each uniform."

Wittgren's post went on to thank his family, teammates, coaches, agents, staff members, grounds crew, stadium staff, and fans for their support throughout his career.

"I can honestly say that I gave this game everything that I had and I am blessed to have played it this long. I’m not 100% sure what this next chapter of life brings but I’m sure hoping retired life consists of a lot more time with the family, fishing, and golfing. Thank you again for the years of support and may this game keep bringing you joy."

Former KC Royals reliever Nick Wittgren announces retirement

Initially selected by the Miami Marlins in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Wittgren made his major league debut on April 19, 2016. Over the next three seasons, the right-hander accumulated a 3.60 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 127.2 innings for the Marlins, but on January 29, 2019, he was designated for assignment and subsequently traded to the Cleveland Indians.

Wittgren appeared in 25 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, compiling a 2-0 record and 3.42 ERA in 23.2 innings of work. Unfortunately, he regressed significantly the following year, and having posted a 2-9 record and 5.05 ERA in 62.1 innings, Wittgren was outrighted off Cleveland's 40-man roster at the end of the 2021 season. He elected free agency, and after a brief and underwhelming stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, followed by a selection to represent Germany at the 2023 World Baseball Classic qualification, Wittgren signed a minor league deal with the Royals on December 23, 2022.

Kansas City assigned Wittgren to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers to start the 2023 season, but after posting an impressive 1.25 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and 5 saves across his first 21.2 innings of work, he was selected to the Royals' active roster on May 23. Unfortunately, Wittgren's success in Omaha didn't transition to Kansas City, and in 29.0 innings across 27 games, he accumulated a 4.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

Ending a very brief stint in KC, Wittgren's last appearance for the Royals was on August 14, 2023. Two days later, he was optioned back to Triple-A following the promotion of John McMillon, but he instead elected free agency.

RHP Nick Wittgren has elected free agency in lieu of the optional assignment to Omaha.



Our Major League Reserve List is at 39. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 17, 2023

Wittgren signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners to finish the 2023 season, and then signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2024. After posting a combined 2-3 record and 5.58 ERA in 59.2 innings between the Twins' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, Wittgren was released by the organization on September 16, 2024.