Praises sung for Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro

The Kansas City Royals were one of the major surprises last season. After tying an unfortunate franchise record with 106 losses in 2023, the Royals improved their win total by 30 games and earned a playoff spot at 86-76 just a year later. While Bobby Witt Jr. was the star player with an MLB-leading 211 hits and second-place finish in the AL MVP race, Matt Quatraro’s leadership made a big difference. According to Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star, his peers are noticing.

Before Quatraro was hired before the 2023 season, he served as Tampa Bay's third base coach in 2018 and bench coach from 2019 to 2022 under Kevin Cash. Quatraro was also an assistant hitting coach under Terry Francona from 2014 to 2017 in Cleveland. When asked about Quatraro at Cactus League media days, Francona gave the Royals skipper glowing reviews:

“I love him. He’s smart and respects the game. Great guy. Unless we play him, I’m pulling for him.”

Stephen Vogt, who beat out Quatraro for the 2024 AL Manager of the Year award, played for him in the minor leagues. Vogt credits Quatraro with making him a better professional baseball player.

“He managed me my first two professional seasons and he taught me, more than anyone else I have ever played for, how to be a professional. And that’s what Q brings, that constant stability and that same person every day, winning mindset. He knows what it takes, and that is hard work and dedication. He models that for everyone in the clubhouse.”

Vogt is also quoted in the Kansas City Star as saying that Quatraro was “one of the best leaders you are ever going to come across” and that he looked up to Quatraro more than anyone else.

This offseason, Quatraro entered the final year of his contract. Given the success of the 2024 season, it was a wise choice for the Royals to pick up Quatraro’s option for 2026.

The Kansas City Royals are a team on the rise. With Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans headlining the starting pitching and Bobby Witt Jr. returning as another AL MVP candidate, the Royals are in a position to win their first AL Central title since 2015. While the players are in charge of execution, a successful manager puts their players in a position to succeed.

The Royals have that manager in Quataro, which should set up for an exciting 2025 season in Kansas City.