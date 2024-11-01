Two KC Royals players exercise options for 2025 season

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, which means the MLB offseason has officially begun. The deadline for players to make option decisions is set for five days after the conclusion of the World Series, and two Kansas City Royals players have reportedly made up their minds.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, outfielder Hunter Renfroe and relief pitcher Chris Stratton have both exercised their respective player options to return to the Royals for the 2025 season.

KC Royals will pay Hunter Renfroe $7.5 million in 2025

Renfroe joined the Royals on a one-year $5.5 million contract before the 2024 season. The deal included a $7.5 million player option for 2025 — which he has now reportedly exercised — or a $1 million buyout.

In 120 regular-season games with the Royals, Renfroe slashed .229/.297/.392 with 15 home runs and a career-low 52 RBI in 385 at-bats. While his lack of power was his biggest issue in 2024, his defense also left plenty to be desired, with the 32-year-old earning a disappointing FRV of -4.

Renfroe began the 2024 season as the Royals' primary right fielder, but his role became substantially less frequent with the acquisition of Tommy Pham at the end of August. Even with Pham having elected free agency on October 31, Renfroe's role in the team's 2025 lineup is a long way from certain.

On October 24, MLB.com's Jim Bowden named the Royals as a "best team fit" for free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who posted a .272/.339/.501 line with the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Similarly, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed as the Royals as the second-top landing spot for the slugger — so could Renfroe soon be replaced?

At the end-of-season press conference, Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said that increasing offensive production from the team's outfield is a priority this offseason.

“The offense from the outfield positions has to get better,” Picollo told reporters. “Generally speaking, when you’re looking at left field, right field, that’s where you’re thinking about power guys. And we know this ballpark doesn’t lend itself to homers, but it does lend itself to slug. So we’ve got to be more productive there.”

It's no surprise that Renfroe has exercised his player option to stay with the Royals in 2025, but it also won't be surprising if the team decides his production last season wasn't enough to warrant another chance as their everyday right fielder.

Chris Stratton has opted to rejoin the KC Royals at $4.5 million salary

The Royals signed reliever Chris Stratton to a one-year, $3.5 million deal before the 2024 season. The contract included a $4.5 million player option for 2025 — which he has now reportedly exercised — or a $500,000 buyout.

It's hardly a secret that the Kansas City's bullpen was a mess in 2024, and Stratton was no exception. In 58.1 innings of work this season, Stratton posted an underwhelming 5.55 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 44 strikeouts. He didn't appear in any of the Royals' six playoff games, having been left off the team's 26-man rosters for both the Wild Card Series and AL Division Series.

Through the regular season, the Royals bullpen ranked 20th in MLB with a combined ERA of 4.13, 23rd in WHIP at 1.33, and last in strikeouts with 463. Aside from closer Lucas Erceg, who the team picked up at the trade deadline, there were very few moments this season when a relief pitcher stepped onto the mound for Kansas City and fans were not instantly filled with dread.

With the Royals hoping for an even deeper playoff run next season, it's obvious that the bullpen needs to be heavily bolstered before Opening Day. There's a slew of free-agent relievers on the market that could fit Kansas City's needs — including Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Jeff Hoffman, and Clay Holmes — and signing at least one should be a top priority.

Regardless of whether the Royals bring in outside reinforcements for their bullpen or not, there's no guarantee that Stratton will stay on the team's roster all winter. The 34-year-old exercising his player option for 2025 comes as no surprise, but his role on the Royals' roster is unlikely to be as locked in as he'd like it to be.