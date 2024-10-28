KC Royals named as ideal landing spot for NL All-Star reliever

The Kansas City Royals' offseason transactions are still on hold as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers fight it out in the World Series. Whether it’s pitcher Michael Wacha's ultimate decision on his player option, the outcome of the Arizona Fall League, or any of the hundreds of potential additions, the early offseason process has several Royals’ poker chips in the fire.

Meanwhile, free agency trackers are heating up, and predictions are starting to trickle in, including a comprehensive analysis from The Athletic's Jim Bowden. With the Royals coming off a playoff berth, Bowden mentions the boys in blue several times as a contender to sign top free agents, and one player he linked to Kansas City is none other than reliever Tanner Scott.

The KC Royals have a relief problem and Tanner Scott could be part of the answer

Scott, a sixth-round draft pick back in 2014, has had a career marked by a clear turning point. He was a forgettable reliever with the Baltimore Orioles, serving as nothing more than organizational depth for five years. His 4.73 ERA and 1.545 WHIP were more indicative of a role player than a future All-Star, but that is exactly what he blossomed into with the Miami Marlins.

The southpaw transformed into a workhorse closer for the Marlins, pitching in 185 games and recording 50 saves for the club. His 2.70 ERA in Miami, coupled with a 1.202 WHIP, stands in stark contrast to his tenure in Baltimore. While Miami is far from a powerhouse team, Scott's elite performance in 2023 played a significant role in helping the club achieve their unexpected postseason berth that year.

Fast forward to 2024, and Scott was remarkably better. He recorded 18 saves in just 44 games for the Marlins, boasting an astounding 1.18 ERA across 45 2/3 innings. As a pending free agent, he was always a prime trade candidate, and the San Diego Padres were more than happy to meet Miami's asking price.

The move to San Diego had little effect on Scott's performance, even as his role shifted to that of an elite setup man. His ERA rose to 2.73, but that still placed Scott among baseball's best. He carried that success into the Padres' postseason, not allowing a run and giving up only two hits across five appearances.

Tanner Scott would be a massive investment for KC Royals

Scott heads into Opening Day at 30 years old, seeking his first big payday. Bowden named the Padres, Orioles, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Royals, Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants as sensible teams to offer him just that. Bowden ranks Scott as his top reliever, and his projected four-year deal worth $60 million reflects that value handsomely.

That price tag may be out of the Royals' reach, but it’s still close enough to consider. Kansas City's bullpen was below average in several areas, making it a high priority for the team. Signing Scott would be a significant move, and pairing him with Lucas Erceg for a few years could provide an immediate boost to the Royals' bullpen.