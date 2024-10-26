MLB insider names KC Royals as prime landing spot for NY Yankees All-Star

All eyes are on the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as the World Series began this week. Regardless of how fans feel about these franchises, the matchup features some of the game's best players, and Game 1 proved just how entertaining this series will be. However, the Kansas City Royals and other teams may be watching the World Series with an eye toward offseason implications.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto will be the prize gem of free agency by a wide margin, but both World Series teams feature several contributing players who are pending free agents. Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is certainly a potential target for the Royals, while relievers like Daniel Hudson and Blake Treinen could provide valuable reinforcements. However, The Athletic's MLB writer Jim Bowden specifically linked the Royals to one of New York's three All-Stars this past season — reliever Clay Holmes.

Could the KC Royals bolster their bullpen with a 2024 New York Yankees All-Star selection?

Coming off a successful career in the Big Apple, Holmes now has two All-Star nods under his belt. The righty's 3.14 ERA across 67 games this season is actually his worst since joining the Yankees — he posted sub-3.00 ERAs in 2022 and 2023 — but despite losing the closing role to former Royals player Luke Weaver in August, Holmes recorded a career-high 30 saves in 2024. Although he struggled down the stretch, his 3.52 ERA this postseason remains quite acceptable.

Bowden named the Royals as one of the "best team fits" for Holmes, alongside the Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. The former MLB executive highlighted Holmes' value as a setup man rather than expecting him to be a team's new dominant closer. The Holmes/Weaver pairing worked well for New York down the stretch, and teaming Holmes with Royals reliever Lucas Erceg could replicate that success.

Clay Holmes fits the KC Royals' needs, price range

One of Kansas City's key areas for improvement this offseason must be the bullpen, and adding the former Yankees closer would be a significant step in that direction. Holmes has posted four consecutive seasons with an fWAR of 1.0 or higher, with most of that production coming in New York. He debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, but he didn’t start performing like an elite bullpen arm until he suited up for the Yankees.

Bowden predicted that Holmes could secure a two-year deal worth $18.5 million this offseason — a contract that seems well within the Royals' price range. Of course, Holmes must first focus on the formidable Dodgers lineup before entertaining any thoughts of a larger payday.