MLB insider pairs KC Royals with 2024 All-Star Jeff Hoffman in offseason preview

Despite their impressive season overall, the Kansas City Royals were hindered by poor performances from entire position groups in 2024, with the bullpen being a significant issue. It’s easy to forget the uneasy feeling that came with any reliever not named Lucas Erceg entering a high-leverage situation. Veterans like Will Smith and Chris Stratton created more problems than solutions, while some of the Royals' internal options were lackluster as well.

If the 2025 season started today, the Royals are in an enviable position. However, they must add to and improve the bullpen this offseason if they want to take another step forward.

Until starter Michael Wacha makes a decision on his player option for 2025, he's likely to steal focus in all the Royals' pitching conversations, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden, a former MLB executive, has linked the team with a promising option for their bullpen — All-Star right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman.

KC Royals need relief pitching, and Jeff Hoffman fits the bill

Hoffman spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The former first-round pick finally found a home in their bullpen and established himself as one of the game's more promising setup men. His 3.6 fWAR across 2023 and 2024 is impressive for any reliever and ranks fifth among all relievers during that same period.

Hoffman has the high strikeout numbers that Kansas City needs in their bullpen, while also effectively limiting walks. His 2.17 ERA and 2.52 FIP were both career bests for the East Carolina product, and a 2.39 SIERA proves that his elite performance was no fluke. While Hoffman's offseason price tag may have taken a hit due to his poor postseason showing, this could work to Kansas City's advantage.

Bowden ranked Hoffman 43rd out of his top 45 free agents this winter. Other teams identified as good fits include the Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants. Most of these teams had significantly higher payrolls than the Royals this past year, but that shouldn’t deter the upstart club. Bowden predicts a three-year deal for Hoffman worth $27 million.

If Kansas City wants to add a reliable partner for Erceg, they could do much worse than Hoffman.