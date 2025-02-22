Spring training outfield choices reflect big KC Royals priority

Like all spring exhibition games, the Kansas City Royals' 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on February 21 — the first game of the Cactus League for both teams — will soon be forgotten as the relatively inconsequential contest it was. Still, the game did demonstrate one of the Royals' primary missions as the clock ticks down to Opening Day roster and position decisions.

The Royals have significant outfield problems and clearly intend to consider several options. While Friday's starting lineup included some familiar faces in familiar places — Vinnie Pasquantino started at first base, Michael Massey at second, Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, and Kyle Isbel in center field — manager Matt Quatraro experimented with a variety of corner outfielders.

Newcomer Jonathan India started at a new position

Quatraro's most conspicuous choice was in left field where Jonathan India — player of no other defensive position than second base during his four-season major league career — started while incumbent MJ Melendez didn't play. That India, new to the club after the Cincinnati Reds traded him to KC for Brady Singer in November, got the nod wasn't surprising — his plan to give the spot a try this spring has been no secret.

Other than playing a pair of singles to left without incident, the day was defensively quiet for India. Still, he went 1-for-2 with a single before Dairon Blanco, a serviceable and speedy Royals reserve for the past two seasons, took over left to begin the sixth inning. Blanco singled and walked in his two plate appearances.

Nelson Velázquez returned to the Royals for their spring opener

Starting in right instead of Hunter Renfroe, last year's regular right fielder who suffered a disappointing first year with the Royals, was Velázquez. Remembered most for his down-the-stretch power after joining the club via a 2023 trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs — he clubbed 14 homers and drove in 28 runs over that season's final two months — Velázquez went 0-for-1 but drew a walk. His day included a pair of putouts before Tyler Gentry replaced him in the sixth.

Velázquez is a long shot to make the Royals' Opening Day roster. He couldn't duplicate his good 2023 performance last season and, slashing only .200/.274/.366 with eight homers in late June, found himself demoted to the minors for the rest of the season.

Tyler Gentry made the difference Friday for the KC Royals

Like India and Velázquez, Gentry had an uneventful day defensively (one putout). But unlike them, he had a big moment at the plate.

With the score tied 2-2 and two on in the bottom of the eighth, Gentry belted a 3-1 Nolan Hoffman sinker out of the park to give the Royals a three-run lead and, ultimately, the win.

Gentry, currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization's 15th-best prospect, boasts only a cup of coffee in the majors, but could be in the running for a spot on the Royals' outfield — in four minor league seasons, he's hitting .273 with a .378 OBP and averaging almost 15 home runs per year.

Joey Wiemer took a turn in center field

Also seeing outfield action in Kansas City's Cactus League opener was Joey Wiemer. Wiemer replaced Isbel, who went 0-for-2, in the sixth and was hitless in two at-bats and fielded a couple of doubles.

Wiemer accompanied India to KC in the Singer trade. His best shot to join the Royals should come after Opening Day.

The KC Royals are on the right track

One game won't tell Kansas City's outfield tale. Still, considering their well-known offensive issues and apparent commitment to finding outfield solutions from their own ranks, the Royals will do well to continue giving all their outfielders — and potential outfielders — plenty of spring game work.