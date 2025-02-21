KC Royals deemed 'best fit' for former Dodgers outfielder

Kansas City Royals fans know Alex Verdugo. He's the left fielder who dashed their hopes for a KC victory in Game 1 of last season's American League Division Series when he drilled a run-scoring, seventh-inning single off Michael Lorenzen. Verdugo's RBI — the only one he collected in the five-game series — proved to be the difference in the New York Yankees' 6-5 victory.

Four months later, at least one well-known outlet believes Verdugo, now a free agent, can help the Royals. Bleacher Report recently said Kansas City is the "best fit" for Verdugo before Opening Day.

Still, don't look for the six-year major league veteran in left field when the Royals open their season on March 27 at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians. No strong signs point to him as an acquisition target of KC general manager J.J. Picollo, who is still looking for a strong mid-order bat to add to the lineup.

Does Alex Verdugo make sense for the KC Royals?

Probably, but only to an extent. Kansas City's left field issues are obvious — MJ Melendez, who's owned the position for the better part of the last three seasons, is problematic at the plate and in the field. He's averaging 17 home runs per year, but hit .206 in 2022 and .217 last season, and his .235 average two seasons ago just isn't good enough. He strikes out too much (26.1 career K%), and his defensive shortcomings are no secret.

Verdugo has the better bat. Although his .233 average was the only component of his .233/.291/.356 line that bettered Melendez's last year, he's hit at least .280 in half his big league seasons. His five double-digit home run campaigns prove he has some power. Verdugo's career 101 wRC+ and 8.7 fWAR aren't great, but Melendez's 91 wRC+ and -0.8 fWAR are worse. And while he's no Gold Glover, Verdugo's defense is better.

So, why not Verdugo for the Royals?

KC is committed to an internal solution for its left field problem

Had Picollo landed that big mid-order bat this winter, it might have been a left fielder. But even that's debatable because his is a club so obviously working to address the position internally.

Kansas City's commitment to Melendez seems, at least for the foreseeable future, unbreakable. Some clubs might have given up on him already, but the Royals haven't, and probably won't until they have no choice. They like him and the power potential he proved by leading the minors with 41 homers in 2021. He is, simply put, a player the club apparently has no interest in immediately abandoning.

That's not to say, however, that the Royals aren't exploring options in case Melendez doesn't find his way. Jonathan India, a career second baseman acquired via the November Brady Singer trade with the Cincinnati Reds, is working some in left. So is Michael Massey, the club's presumptive second-sacker until India arrived. Joey Wiemer — also picked up in the Singer deal — is a left field long-shot for Opening Day, but he could figure in later in the season.

And Nick Pratto may be a possibility. Still struggling to land an everyday big league job and a player the Royals should try to move this spring, Pratto is reportedly spending training camp time in the outfield.

All signs, then, point to Kansas City trying to resolve left field internally, and not toward Alex Verdugo.