The best KC Royals prospect at each position going into 2025

The best KC Royals outfield prospects going into 2025

Outfield: Tyler Gentry

MLB Pipeline: No. 15

Baseball America: N/R

Just Baseball: N/R

The only player from this list to have made his MLB debut, Gentry went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts across his three-game cameo in the big leagues this past season. That's far from what he showed he could do throughout his minor league career, though.

Gentry, 25, is yet another Royals prospect who possesses a blend of power in his bat and speed in his legs. He's a smart baserunner who hits a ton of balls in the gap and also has plenty of raw power to send them over the fence at impressive rates.

Defensively, Gentry has one of the strongest throwing arms in the system and the makings of an everyday right fielder, should he continue to play the position like he has in the minors. In 2023, he made just one error across nearly 1,000 innings at the spot, which says a lot about his acumen out there.

Outfield: Gavin Cross

MLB Pipeline: No. 6

Baseball America: No. 6

Just Baseball: No. 11

Thank goodness, we're back to talking about first-round draft picks. Cross, Kansas City's first-round selection in the 2022 draft, has a skillset that is very similar to the vast majority of his fellow prospects in the system. It seems the Royals may have a type.

The 2024 season saw Cross play all 101 of his games in Double-A, and he hit 15 home runs with 59 RBI and a .770 OPS. He also went 30-for-32 in stolen base attempts, and had a much-needed bounce-back campaign after a highly disappointing showing in 2023.

For Cross, he's going to need to continue this upward trajectory if he's going to have any hopes of being a productive big leaguer. The 2024 season was a great step forward, and he'll be able to go from future corner outfield bench bat to starter if he can keep it up.

Outfield: Asbel Gonzalez

MLB Pipeline: No. 20

Baseball America: N/R

Just Baseball: No. 12

Originally signed out of Venezuela prior to the 2023 campaign, Gonzalez made the shocking leap from Rookie-league to Double-A to round out this past season, which says a lot about how the Royals view him and his future.

Gonzalez, still just 18, had a promising 41-game showing in Rookie-league prior to that promotion, registering 13 extra-base hits while driving in 20 runs, scoring 39 of his own, and going 22-for-26 in stolen base attempts. He's still young and developing physically, but power does not seem like it's going to be a big part of his game as he ages. Still, he's a long and lanky player who should continue to show off strong contact skills and an uncanny ability to make his way on base.