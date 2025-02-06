Jonathan India's spring training plans raise more questions for KC Royals

One of the newest members of the Kansas City Royals had something important to say to MLB.com KC beat writer Anne Rogers recently. Jonathan India, the centerpiece of the early offseason trade that made him a Royal and dispatched Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds, disclosed to Rogers his plan to venture beyond second base — his sole defensive home throughout his four-season major league career — when spring training camp opens.

According to Rogers, India confirmed he'll try left field and third base when he's not at the keystone. His willingness to take stabs at two troubling spots in his new club's lineup is commendable and should enhance his standing among teammates with whom he's yet to share even an inning. But it also underscores the uncertainties of a club that can't afford many as it prepares to begin its chase for a second straight playoff berth.

And it raises questions.

What if Jonathan India takes over third base for the KC Royals?

The hot corner belongs to incumbent Maikel Garcia until someone takes it from him, but whether that happens depends more on his bat than his glove. Although his defense wasn't as good last year as the season before when it made him deserving of the Gold Glove he inexplicably wasn't nominated for, it still passed muster. But his lack of power at the plate is conspicuous for the position, and his average dropped 41 points to .231 while his .281 OBP sunk dramatically from .323 in 2023.

India hasn't played third in the big leagues, but he has logged 140 games there in the minors, so the notion of him moving to third isn't folly, especially if he shows some aptitude for the position. Garcia has some experience at second, where many presume India will end up, but being displaced at third base would mean a probable utility role if the Royals decided to keep him. He might also replace the offensively and defensively-challenged MJ Melendez in left field.

Garcia could also platoon with Kyle Isbel in center — he's certainly fast enough to cover the ground, but will the Royals want to reduce Isbel's playing time?

What happens if Jonathan India becomes the Royals' left fielder?

This is an even more intriguing question. The Royals' need for a left field upgrade feels more pressing than improving their lot at third base, and India might be a suitable fit. What to do with Melendez then becomes a tough issue.

Kansas City could try moving him to another club, but that would fly in the face of the organization's solid, if not unwavering, commitment to him and require finding a trade partner willing to take on the defensive and offensive project Melendez represents.

India taking over in left could also trigger switching Melendez to right field, where he might split time with Hunter Renfroe until the inevitable happens — count on general manager J.J. Picollo to shop Renfroe, who's in the final year of his KC contract, at the trade deadline.

But is it reasonable to expect India, an infielder by trade, to move off the dirt and onto the grass? He, who knows himself better than anyone, appears to believe so — as he told Rogers, "I'm athletic; I know I can do it..."

What happens if Jonathan India is KC's prime second baseman?

Despite his above-league average .991 fielding percentage at second for the Reds last season, India isn't known for stellar defense — his career OAA is -23, his career DRS -31 — but his experience at the position counts for something. That he's destined to hit leadoff means he'll play almost every day, so it's conceivable he'll split only a little time at second with Massey.

Where that leaves Massey is probably in several places. He'll spend some time at second and, given his not-insignificant power (14 homers last year and 15 the season before that), some as designated hitter. That he'll take some spring training turns in left field suggests Massey will see some outfield action during the regular season.

Before any of the questions raised by India's upcoming varied work around Cactus League fields can be answered, though, this one is the most important — where will he end up playing?

We shall see.