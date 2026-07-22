Royals Rumors: Insider suggests KC could still trade struggling southpaw at deadline

The MLB trade deadline is fast-approaching and there's no denying that all the signs point to the Kansas City Royals assuming the role of sellers - even if they just added an intriguing relief arm in Nate Pearson on Wednesday. The Royals don't seem to be willing to embark upon a complete fire sale with ideal trade assets like Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo rumored to be staying through Aug. 3.

That being said smaller scale trade assets, like relievers or expiring contracts, could very well be on the table. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, one of the names the Royals could trade in the next week-and-half is Matt Strahm, describing him as one of the most likely rental players to go.

The problem is though, as much as his track record as an All-Star left-hander holds some weight, trading Strahm could prove difficult this year. He may be a former All-Star but he certainly hasn't pitched anywhere near one this season.

Through 33 innings pitched across 37 outings, Strahm is throwing to a putrid 7.09 ERA along with a 6.77 FIP, 1.45 WHIP and .263 BAA. For any contender looking for an impactful reliever for a push to October and beyond, he certainly isn't fitting the bill this season.

Matt Strahm's fall from grace in 2026 has been ghastly

Last season with the Phillies, Strahm had built his reputation into one of the more elite-looking set-up men in baseball, so much so that The Shredder on MLB Network even ranked him as the seventh best relief pitcher in baseball entering the season. But what made him such an effective reliever for the past few years has seemingly vanished out of thin air.

In his 2.74 ERA campaign in 2025, Strahm wasn't the type of arm to overpower hitters with blistering velocity, but still managed to limit hard-contact and induce strikeouts. However, comparing those strengths to this season, it's been night and day for the veteran lefty.

Stat Type 2025 Result 2026 Result K% 27.3% (81st percentile) 18.2% (20th percentile) Chase % 33.3% (93rd percentile) 30.7% (54th percentile) Hard-hit % 38.4% (67th percentile) 38.7% (50th percentile) Barrel % 4.3% (95th percentile) 9.4% (24th percentile)

He's not getting hitters to chase or strikeout for that matter and he's gone from a hitter that limited hard-contact for the most part, especially home runs (0.72 in 2025), to now being shelled consistently, including a 2.73 HR/9 this season. There's change of scenery candidates and then there's Strahm.

And if the Royals want to trade a reliever, other rentals like John Schreiber or Alex Lange seem like safer names to go after, even if they don't have the same prior success as Strahm. Then there's breakout sensation Daniel Lynch IV, who if Kansas City is seeking a bigger return, they may turn to him for it with his two remaining years of control after 2026.

If there's some team looking to take a gamble on Strahm, hoping a change of scenery is all he needs to look more like his recent All-Star self, the Royals would be foolish not to take them up on it, even if it is an underwhelming return. The problem is, perhaps he's too far gone at this point for Kansas City to get even that.