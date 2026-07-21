Royals could be prime trade partner for Phillies after insider's latest intel

The trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the Kansas City Royals will need to quickly decide who will be on the trade block as they regroup ahead of the 2027 season following a dreadful 2026. While perhaps their most lucrative trade options would be there trio of starting arms in Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and Kris Bubic, but the Royals could be reluctant to move of the veteran duo and Bubic's injury could throw a wrench into their deadline plans.

This means more traditionally expendable names such as relievers or players on expiring contracts are likely the route J.J. Picollo and Co. will turn to recoup some assets. And after the latest report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale's weekly notebook, perhaps the perfect trade partner for multiple names has surfaced in the Philadelphia Phillies. And perhaps it's a former Royals pitcher's misfortune that's only strengthened the link

"The Phillies, who already were seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder, now are in desperate need of a setup man with veteran Brad Keller out for the year with a torn UCL in his right elbow," Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

Ironically enough, two of the most likely positions Kansas City could move off of are bullpen arms and depth outfielders. This is where the Phillies could come into play and two names stick out like sore thumbs as prime fits for their current contention needs.

Lane Thomas seems like one of the most affordable and currently effective right-handed outfielders on the trade market. He's made a career of mashing lefties - with a 132 career wRC+ against them - and is riding a hot streak at the moment that's reminiscent of his peak form and less like the depth piece he was initially acquired to be.

Then, there's the matter of a set-up man. While the Royals are likely more inclined to trade names on expiring deals like Alex Lange or John Schreiber, they don't appear to be names that would instill set-up worthy confidence like a breakout arm like Daniel Lynch IV could offer.

The lefty is in the midst of a career-best campaign with a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and .179 BAA across 41 outings. With two additional years of control remaining after 2026, Lynch is not only a set-up option now, but he could be one for the future, making a potential trade return for him that much more lucrative.

Who should the Royals seek in potential Thomas-Lynch deal with Phillies?

As Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported last week, the Royals "would like to acquire talent that’s ready or near-ready for the major leagues". This narrows options from the traditional prospect return most sellers would seek at the trade deadline.

While Thomas' inconsistencies may not fetch the greatest of hauls, despite his fine form this season, adding a controllable arm like Lynch could make a potential return all the more sweeter for the Royals. While names like Aidan Miller would be nice as near major league options, landing the Phillies' top overall prospect is merely a dream.

However, perhaps other names on Philadelphia's Top 30 prospect list further down could be options. The 24-year-old right-handed starting pitching prospect Jean Cabrera (Pipeline's No. 13 Phillies prospect) and his strong slider/changeup combo could be enticing to fill out their depth.

Then, there's right-handed relief prospect Alex McFarlane (Pipeline's No. 17 Phillies prospect) who was recently called up to the Phillies after throwing to a 2.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .187 BAA in Double-A Reading this season.

Positionally speaking, while first base might not be a major need for Kansas City right now, Keaton Anthony (Pipeline's No. 28 Phillies prospect) may be too good to pass up. He has a 55-grade hit tool that's seen him hit .291 across the minors this season with an .833 OPS.

Time will tell how exactly the Royals handle trade assets like Thomas or Lynch, but the fact that one team could be a potential suitor for both could make business that much and a potential deal too good to not do their due diligence in looking into.