Royals' trade for outcasted Astros fireballer has different feel than previous pitching solutions

The Kansas City Royals are at it again, finding new names to come and fill the gaps of their depleted pitching depth. On the same day they shifted starter Stephen Kolek to the 60-day injured list, making their pitching staff look even more precarious, the Royals turned to the trade market for a major league caliber arm to step into the bullpen.

On Wednesday, they acquired 29-year-old right-hander Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros in exchange for High-A reliever Max Martin. The move comes after the former first-rounder was designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday.

We have acquired RHP Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros for minor league RHP Max Martin. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 22, 2026

Despite looking like many of the Royals recent pitching acquisitions, that being a former or current big leaguers cast aside by their current big league clubs, Pearson has a different vibe to him. While it's not the first 40-man option to be acquired by them this season, with Connor Seabold and Randy Dobnak featuring for them at the big league level after their respective trades, neither came with the tools or recent MLB poise Pearson comes with.

As much as being DFA'd hurts his overall outlook to a degree, Pearson was still a 3.60 ERA arm in 16-outings with the Astros this season. On top of that, he features a blistering 92nd percentile fastball velocity, which made him a prized prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays' system when he was coming up. And then there's his ability to limit hard hits, which has looked admirable this season with a 30.9% mark.

The issue has been his continued fall in K-rate and control. Unlike when he was a 10.04 K/9 and 2.85 BB/9 arm in 2024 split between the Blue Jays and Cubs, Pearson hasn't looked nearly as dominant the past few seasons. This season after the Astros took a flier on him, he's only managed 7.20 K/9 and 5.40 BB/9. For reliever with a fastball with as much potential as his, at the very least his strikeout numbers need to be better.

However, his prior track record and current promising stats make him worth a low-risk trade investment to see if Brian Sweeney and the Royals' pitching coaches can extract the Pearson of old out of him again.

And with a bullpen sporting a 5.39 ERA, ranking them second-worst in all of baseball, they could use all the help they can get right now.

Nate Pearson could provide ideal cover for potential bullpen overhaul at trade deadline

As bad as the Royals' bullpen looks right now, the fact of the matter is that over the next week-and-a-half or so, it could look a lot worse. The trade deadline is looming and several of the Royals best trade assets happen to be relievers, with names such as Daniel Lynch IV, Matt Strahm, John Schreiber and Alex Lange leading the charge of names who could be on the move.

This means the Royals will be starving for answers beyond their current band of underachievers and relatively unknown entities to get them through the rest of the year, even if it is a lost season.

Pearson, being name that's already on the 40-man roster and without minor league options forces the Royals to roll with him, much like they did with Seabold earlier in the year. And while it may not look the prettiest, the results are certainly more promising looking than some of the minor league signings they've made like Aaron Bummer or Scott Barlow.

And with one remaining year of arbitration, perhaps this is a trade that gives them a relief piece for next season as well, where the hope will surely be for them to attempt to contend.